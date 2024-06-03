MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 3 (Target Tarik Skubal, Fade the Mets)
Despite a travel day limiting a lot of action on the diamond Monday, there are still eight games on a shortened slate to attack.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in baseball wagers on Monday.
- Tarik Skubal OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded
- New York Mets Team Total UNDER 3.5 Runs
- Cincinnati Reds First 5 Innings
Tarik Skubal OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+155)
It’s Tarik Skubal day in Detroit, which is why you’ll find the sub-.500 Tigers as road favorites in some spots against the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers.
Yes, the Rangers have a top-10 offense in baseball, but anytime you can get the odds-on favorite for the American League Cy Young Award (+150 DraftKings) to work into the seventh inning at plus-money, it’s a shot worth taking. Skubal has gone over this recorded outs prop in three of his last six starts, most recently shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates over seven innings of three-hit ball.
Skubal already has a start against Texas under his belt this season, recording 19 outs and allowing two earned runs in a no-decision on April 17.
New York Mets Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (+105)
The New York Mets rank No. 18 in baseball in runs per game and batting average against left-handed pitching, so getting them to score less than four runs at plus money is worth a shot.
New York has scored three runs or less in four of its last seven games heading into a matchup Monday night against Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who is quietly putting together a career year for a National team that is crawling its way back toward .500.
Gore has allowed three earned runs or less in all 11 of his starts this season and has given up two earned runs or less in seven consecutive outings.
Cincinnati Reds First 5 Innings (-125)
No team in baseball has allowed more first-inning runs than the Colorado Rockies, which dubiously boasts the league’s worst ERA for starting pitchers (5.29).
Due to a slew of injuries, the Cincinnati Reds haven’t had an explosive lineup, but they have found a groove with six wins in their last nine games. Over the weekend, the Cincinnati offense put up 12 runs (4 per game) in the first five innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Now, Cincinnati gets a chance to face one of baseball’s worst pitching staffs. Colorado starter Ryan Peltner has a 5.31 ERA at home this season and opponents have scored 10-plus runs in each of his last three starts.
Cincinnati sends left-hander Andrew Abbott to the mound against him. Abbott posted a 3.30 ERA in five starts in May and allowed two runs or less in four of them.
