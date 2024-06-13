MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 13 (Target Roddery Munoz, Garrett Crochet)
There’s a travel day in Major League Baseball on Thursday but there are still 11 games on the docket.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 13
- Roddery Munoz UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Jason Heyward OVER 0.5 Hits
- Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Roddery Munoz UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
Munoz has bounced around from the minors to the big leagues this season and was roughed up upon his return to the show in his last outing, giving up four earned on five hits over four innings of work against Cleveland.
Munoz has now allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts, but those came against the Dodgers and Guardians, two of the top-5 best run-scoring teams in baseball. Thursday’s start comes against a middle-of-the-road Mets lineup that is 29th in baseball in scoring at home (3.64 runs per game).
Munoz was much better in his first two starts of the season against the Cubs and Rockies, combining to throw 11 innings of three-run ball. He gets a better matchup in Thursday’s series finale at Citi Field.
Jason Heyward OVER 0.5 Hits (-145)
The 34-year-old veteran right fielder isn’t going to win any batting titles any time soon, but he’ll face Texas starter Michael Lorenzen Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
From his days in the National League, Heyward is 6-for-20 lifetime against Lorenzen. Plus, Heyward is off to a nice start in June. In eight games this month, he’s hitting .292 with a .625 slugging percentage and is coming off back-to-back games with a hit in this series against the Rangers.
Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-105)
Riding with the scorching hot hand of Crochet, who has been one of, if not the best starting pitchers in baseball after a brutal April stretch to begin the season. Crochet posted a 0.93 ERA in five starts in May and has continued to mow down hitters in June, tossing six innings of one-run ball in back-to-back starts.
Crochet has turned in six innings (18 outs) of work in four consecutive starts and six of seven overall since the beginning of May. Seemingly working against the duration of his outings are his high strikeout numbers. The 24-year-old left-hander is second in the majors in strikeouts (103) and fourth in WHIP (0.93).
Crochet stays hot Thursday against a Mariners squad that is last in the majors in batting average against lefties (.215).
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.