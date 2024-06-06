MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 6 (Target Bailey Falter, Fernando Tatis Jr.)
The summer is approaching along with the halfway point to Major League Baseball’s regular season. Thursday is travel day for a number of MLB squads but there are still 10 games to attack.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wager’s for Thursday’s slate.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bailey Falter OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
- Tanner Houck UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Bailey Falter OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+100)
Even money for Falter at home is worth a shot for a left-hander who has been money at PNC Park this season.
Falter, in his second season with the Pirates, is on pace for a career year with a 3.22 ERA. He’s been even better at home, going 2-0 with a 2.56 ERA with just 21 hits allowed over five starts (31 ⅔ innings). Falter has worked at least six innings in four consecutive starts and has allowed three earned runs or less in all five of his May outings.
It’s a small sample size, but the Dodgers don’t have a great track record against Falter, combining to go 4-for-18 with no walks.
Tanner Houck UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+120)
Keeping it simple with one of the hottest hitters in baseball against a punchless White Sox lineup with a nice plus-money payout.
Houck is third in the majors this season with a 1.85 ERA and has given up one earned run or less in four consecutive starts. Houck has been consistent as ever outside of an outlier performance against the Angels in mid-April (12 hits, 7 runs allowed over 5 ⅔ innings).
Chicago’s offense scored six runs in each of its two losses in the Crosstown Cup against the Cubs, but the season-long metrics stand out more than those two games against their crosstown rival. The White Sox average an MLB-best 2.97 runs per game and Houck has actually been better away from Fenway Park, posting a 1.45 ERA over five road starts.
Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Slade Cecconi has allowed 26 hits over his last five starts (25 innings) heading into Thursday’s outing at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. is 2-for-4 with a three-run homer lifetime against Cecconi and is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now with an 11-game hitting streak. Tatis has raised his batting average 33 points in that span and is coming off a 7-for-12 performance in San Diego’s three-game series against the Angeles.
The Padres were swept by the Angels and scored just five total runs, but Tatis has stayed hot for a struggling offense.
