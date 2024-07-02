MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 2 (Target Luis Gil, Brewers-Rockies Shootout)
Travel on Monday limited baseball fans and bettors to just three games on the diamond, but it led to a full 15-game slate on Tuesday with a slew of new series starting up.
Here are three best bets on Tuesday to consider when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 2
- Luis Gil To Record a Win
- Tarik Skubal OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Brewers-Rockies OVER 11 Runs
Luis Gil To Record a Win (+145)
Look at the nice plus-money payout on Gil to continue his dominance at home against a punchless Cincinnati lineup that has been hot and cold in recent play. The Reds put up 20 combined runs in their two wins over the weekend four-game series in St. Louis, but were shutout in their two losses.
Gil has been excellent at Yankee Stadium this season, posting a 5-1 record and a 3.05 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 41 ⅓ innings. We’re buying low with the right-hander as well after he’s allowed 12 earned runs in just 5 ⅔ innings over back-to-back losses. Prior to getting knocked around by Baltimore June 20, Gil had won five of his last six home outings. The Yankees should get run support for him against Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft, who has allowed at least three earned runs in seven consecutive starts.
Tarik Skubal OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-165)
It’s Skubal Day for the Detroit Tigers in Minnesota on Tuesday and the left-hander (and American League Cy Young favorite) is coming off a bounce-back outing in his last appearance, tossing seven shutout innings against the Phillies.
However, in his previous two starts, Skubal had allowed a combined 13 hits and nine runs (eight earned) over 10 ⅓ innings and the Minnesota Twins are the No. 1 hitting team in baseball against lefties with a collective .284 batting average. They’ll get a second crack at Skubal Tuesday after he twirled five shutout innings against them way back in April in the Motor City.
Since the beginning of May, Skubal has allowed at least two earned runs in five of his 10 starts.
Brewers-Rockies OVER 11 Runs (-110)
You won’t find a higher total on the board Tuesday night and for good reason as the Brewers and Rockies continue their series at Coors Field. Milwaukee, which ranks seventh in the majors in runs per game, will face Colorado starter Ryan Feltner, who has posted a 4.65 ERA on the road but has been hammered (0-2 with a 7.43 ERA) at home.
In seven home starts, Feltner has allowed 49 hits in just 36 ⅓ innings and the average total in those games is 13.1 runs. In fact, only once (a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh June 14) has the total failed to reach 11 runs in a Feltner home start. On the other side, the newly-acquired Dallas Keuchel takes the hill for the Brewers after giving up five runs on eight hits over four innings in his Brewers debut on Wednesday. That’s enough to get bettors hopeful of another shootout in Colorado.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.