MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 30 (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Justin Steele)
It’s deadline day in Major League Baseball as 6 p.m. EST signals last call for contending teams to deal for playoff help while sellers try to rebuild for the future.
There’s another loaded baseball slate Tuesday from a betting perspective. Here are three best bets to consider for today’s action on the diamond.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 30
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI
- Gerrit Cole OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Justin Steele UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-130)
Toronto faces American League All-Star Game starter Corbin Burnes Tuesday at Camden Yards but that doesn’t keep us away from a key member of the Blue Jays' lineup.
Guerrero Jr. carries a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s tilt and he’s 3-for-9 lifetime against Burnes with a .400 on-base percentage in 10 career plate appearances. Guerrero has scored 16 runs with 15 RBI over that span and is hitting .467 with eight runs and nine knocked in this season against Baltimore pitching.
Gerrit Cole OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
The Phillies are out for redemption after getting knocked around Monday in a 14-4 loss to the Bronx Bombers. They get a nice chance to bounce back against the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner on Tuesday. New York’s Gerrit Cole hasn’t been his normal self since making his season debut last month and tied a season-high with six earned runs allowed in his last start.
Philadelphia is No. 1 in baseball in home scoring, putting up an average of 5.27 runs per game at Citizens Bank Park this season. The Phillies’ lineup also has a nice history against Cole with a collective .311 average against the right-hander with guys like J.T. Realmuto (11-for-20), Nick Castellanos (7-for-18) and Kyle Schwarber (two home runs) doing real damage.
Justin Steele UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-115)
Jameson Taillon let us down yesterday with this prop but we’re going right back to it with another Chicago right-hander against an up-and-down Reds’ lineup. Steele has two starts against Cincinnati under his belt this season, combining to allow two earned runs in 12 innings of work.
Steele has gone under this earned run prop in three of his last four starts and nine of his last 11 appearances since opening the season with a 5.68 ERA over his first five outings.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.