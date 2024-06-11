MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 11 (Target Jesus Luzardo, Miles Mikolas)
Every Major League Baseball team is back on the diamond after a travel day with a slew of new series set to begin.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers for Tuesday’s slate.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 11
- Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Miles Mikolas OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
- Cleveland Guardians Team Total OVER 4.5 Runs
Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130)
Luzardo was roughed up a bit in his last outing, lasting just 4 ⅓ innings while giving up nine hits and nine earned runs in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, it’s time for the left-hander to bounce back against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Collectively, the Mets’ lineup is hitting .245 against Luzardo lifetime with Jeff McNeil the only one doing real damage (5-for-12). The Mets have combined for 29 strikeouts against just eight walks vs. Luzardo, who twirled six shutout innings against New York on May 17 and had turned in three consecutive quality starts before struggling against Tampa Bay.
Miles Mikolas OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
The raw numbers haven’t been pretty so far this season for Mikolas, who is 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA. Mikolas pitches to contact with only 53 strikeouts in 71 innings thus far, but he’s quietly been turning around his season after giving up 19 earned runs over his first five starts.
Mikolas has allowed three earned runs or less in five consecutive outings and seven of his last eight. He’s also pitched exactly six innings (18 recorded outs) in four of his last five starts and in three straight. He gets his first crack this season at the Pittsburgh Pirates, an offense that is in the bottom half of the league in runs scored (20th), batting average (23rd) and on-base percentage (24th).
Cleveland Guardians Team Total OVER 4.5 Runs (-125)
The Ohio Cup begins Tuesday night between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball after having their seven-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs.
However, the Reds are going with a bullpen day against Cleveland with left-hander Brent Suter set to get the start. Cleveland’s offense has been hot all season and is coming off a combined 14 runs over the final two games against the Miami Marlins. Cleveland ranks second in the majors in runs per game (5.08) and scores more on the road (5.20) than at home (4.93).
The Guardians also hold a top-10 home run and extra-base hit percentage in baseball and should find success in the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.