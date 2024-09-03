MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Target Patrick Corbin, Chris Sale)
The final full month of the Major League Baseball regular season is here and while several teams are gearing up for playoff pushes, others are turning their sights toward the future with September call-ups.
The daily grind of baseball betting continues for a few more weeks and here are three best bets to consider when looking at wagers on Tuesday.
- Patrick Corbin OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- David Peterson OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- Chris Sale UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Patrick Corbin OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Is it possible we get another solid start out of Corbin? The left-hander is at the end of the road in Washington, where he has struggled mightily as one of baseball’s worst pitchers in recent seasons after inking a six-year, $140 million deal in 2018.
However, Corbin is coming off back-to-back stellar outings against Colorado and the New York Yankees, where he combined to allow just one run on six hits over 12 innings with 14 strikeouts. Corbin has gone over this strikeout prop in three of his last five starts and six of nine. He’ll take the mound Tuesday night against a Miami offense that is last in the National League in batting average against lefties and sixth overall in baseball in strikeouts against southpaws.
David Peterson OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-130)
We’re gonna keep riding with arguably the hottest pitcher in baseball if his recorded outs prop is less than six innings of work. Peterson posted a 3-0 record and a 1.86 ERA over six starts in August as the 29-year-old right-hander has carved out quality start after quality start.
Peterson has gone over this recorded outs prop in four consecutive outings and five of six overall. Boston’s lineup has had success against Peterson in limited at-bats (6-for-12), but a closer look shows that nearly all of that damage has been done by Rafael Devers (4-for-7).
Chris Sale UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
Speaking of teams that struggle with left-handed pitching, the Rockies are 22nd in baseball in hitting lefties (.237) and dubiously lead the National League in strikeouts against southpaws (403).
That’s bad news on Tuesday when they step in the box against Chris Sale, who is No. 2 in the majors in ERA (2.58) and has posted an 8-0 record this season at Truist Park.
Sale is coming off a nice outing in Minnesota, where he permitted just one earned over six innings. He’s gone under this earned run prop twice over his last four starts and the Rockies don’t exactly pack a punch with their tragic numbers against lefties this season and a lineup that has very little (2-for-7) against the eight-time All-Star.
