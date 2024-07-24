MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 24 (Target Nathan Eovaldi, Kike Hernandez)
The second half of the Major League Baseball season rolls on as the all-important trade deadline rapidly approaches. Thanks to a doubleheader on tap in Atlanta, there are 16 games to attack from a betting perspective on Wednesday’s loaded slate.
Here are three best bets to consider Wednesday when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Griffin Canning UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Nathan Eovaldi OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded
- Kike Hernandez OVER 0.5 Hits
Griffin Canning UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
Canning has posted just a 3-10 record this season with a sub-par ERA (5.20), but the 28-year-old left-hander has a nice chance to bounce back after giving up six earned runs over 3 ⅓ innings in his last start.
Canning has gone under this earned prop just three times since the beginning of June, but did limit the Seattle Mariners to just one run on four hits over 6 ⅔ innings on June 2. Canning has worked at least six innings in five of his last nine starts and Seattle is the worst team in baseball in hitting southpaws with a collective batting average of .215 against lefties.
Nathan Eovaldi OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+120)
Worth a shot at plus-money for Eovaldi to shut down a Chicago lineup that is 29th in the majors in team batting average (.218). Eovaldi opened the second half with an abysmal outing on Friday when he allowed a season-high six runs over five innings in a home loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Prior to that loss, though, Eovaldi finished the first half with four consecutive seven-inning outings and has eclipsed this recorded outs prop in five of his last eight starts.
Kike Hernandez OVER 0.5 Hits (-150)
Thanks to their long respective careers in the National League West Hernandez and Robbie Ray are very familiar with each other heading into Wednesday’s tilt. Ray is making his first start as a San Francisco Giant and first outing since March 31, 2023 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Hernandez is hitting just .197 for the Dodgers this season, but has come out of the All-Star break with a hot bat, tallying four hits in four games. Against Ray in his career, Hernandez is hitting .259 with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI. If you’re looking for a longshot, Hernandez is +700 to hit a home run Wednesday. He’s gone deep against Ray five times in his career.
