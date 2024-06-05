MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 5 (Target Jake Fraley, Baltimore Orioles’ offense)
The daily grind of Major League Baseball continues as the regular season inches toward the halfway point.
With every team in action on the diamond Wednesday, here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers for another loaded slate.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 5
- Jake Fraley OVER 1.5 Total Bases
- Jose Berrios OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Chris Paddack UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded
Jake Fraley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
Prior to going 0-for-2 in Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Coors Field, Fraley had quietly put together an eight-game hitting streak and raised his batting average by 11 points (to .291) in that span.
Fraley and the Reds look for a three-game sweep of the struggling Rockies Wednesday afternoon. Colorado right-hander Dakota Hudson is 0-3 with a 7.43 ERA with 30 hits allowed in 23 innings at home this season and Fraley is 4-for-7 lifetime against him.
Jose Berrios OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
On the surface, Berrios has been stellar on the mound for Toronto with four consecutive quality starts heading into Wednesday’s outing against the Baltimore Orioles.
A deeper dive into the numbers, though, shows that the 30-year-old right-hander is pitching out of a slew of sticky situations. Berrios has allowed 21 hits over his last three starts (20 innings), but got away with yielding just six earned runs in that stretch. He also authored a seven innings of three-hit, two-run ball against these Orioles on May 13 in a road victory.
However, Baltimore’s lineup has plenty of past success against Berrios with a collective .267 batting average against him in a large sample size (51-for-191) along with 13 combined homers. Baltimore is second in baseball in road scoring (5.27 runs per game) and at even money we’re backing that the Orioles can make Berrios pay for allowing so many baserunners.
Chris Paddack UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-160)
There’s a lot of ways to attack Paddack’s second start against the New York Yankees Wednesday night, but we’re going with his recorded outs prop as the Bronx Bombers look to knock him out of the game early.
Paddack, 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA this season, has failed to record an out in the sixth inning in two of his last four starts, which includes a horrendous performance against the Yankees. On May 14, New York tagged Paddack for five runs on 12 hits over five innings.
Paddack has allowed a whopping 72 hits in just 61 innings on the mound this season, so going over his hits allowed prop of 5.5 would also be considered. Either way, New York is No. 8 in baseball in scoring at home and Paddack could be in early trouble against a lineup that is hitting a collective .370 against him lifetime.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.