MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 28 (Target Colin Rea, Zach Plesac)
Every Major League Baseball team is in action on Friday as each club prepares for a busy weekend on the diamond.
Here are three best bets to consider for Friday’s Major League Baseball slate.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Colin Rea OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Triston McKenzie UNDER 14.5 Outs Recorded
- Zach Plesac UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Colin Rea OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Rea failed to record a strikeout in his last outing, giving up just five earned over 5 ⅓ innings against the Padres June 21. We’ll look for him to bounce back Friday at American Family Field, a venue Rea’s been great at this season, going 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA. He has a 4.54 ERA on the road this season.
Rea went over this strikeout prop in his only start this season against Chicago, punching out five and tossing 5 ⅓ innings of five-hit, one-run ball on May 30. Rea faces a Cubs’ lineup that leads the National League in strikeouts against right-handed pitching (581),
Triston McKenzie UNDER 14.5 Outs Recorded (+115)
Taking McKenzie to come up short of five full innings Friday night in Kansas City at plus-money is worth a shot with the way the 26-year-old has been throwing the ball lately. McKenzie has worked just a combined 5 ⅓ innings over his last two starts and will face a Royals’ lineup that loves to hit the ball at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City ranks 13th in the league in scoring, but is fourth in runs per game at home (5.16). The Royals’ lineup is hitting .239 collectively against McKenzie and has three members with career homers against McKenzie.
McKenzie earned a no-decision June 4 against Kansas City, allowing nine hits and five earned runs, though he did record 16 outs. We’ll see if the Royals can get to him often once again and end his night early.
Zach Plesac UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105)
Plesac returned to The Show earlier this month to fill in the Angels’ starting rotation after a sub-par season in Triple-A where he posted a 3-7 record and 5.42 ERA over 13 starts. In two starts, Plesac has allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits over 9 ⅓ innings. However, the right-hander has faced two top-10 offenses in his first two starts in Milwaukee and the LA Dodgers.
Plesac twirled a quality start against the Brewers (6 innings of 3-run ball) before being kicked around by the Dodgers June 22 for six runs in 3 ⅓ innings of work. He gets a better draw Friday against Detroit, a lineup that ranks 25th in the majors in hitting against right-handed pitching (.228) and 24th in the league in scoring at just 4.04 runs per game.
From his days in Cleveland, the Tigers’ lineup has some history against Plesac, combining to hit just .200 (7-for-35) with two extra-base hits and nine strikeouts against two walks.
