MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 26 (Target Manny Machado, Ty Madden)
Monday begins another week on the diamond with several teams preparing for a playoff push while others are prepping for September call-ups. With new series beginning, there are a few teams traveling Monday, but there are still plenty of angles to attack from a betting perspective.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers on Monday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mitch Keller OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed
- Manny Machado 2+ Total Bases
- Ty Madden UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs
Mitch Keller OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-135)
Keller has struggled mightily in August with a 6.75 ERA, but is looking to build off his last outing, when he twirled seven innings of walk-free shutout baseball with nine strikeouts in a win over the Rangers.
However, Keller had gone over this walk prop in his previous six starts before blanking the Rangers and issued three free passes in his lone start against the Cubs this season (May. 19). Offense has been an issue for the Cubs all season, but Chicago has preached patience at the plate. The Cubs rank sixth in baseball in walks per game (3.29) and Keller has walked two-plus batters in 16 of his 25 starts this season.
Manny Machado 2+ Total Bases (-105)
After an average July, Machado has been great at the plate in August with a .288 batting average and a .525 slugging percentage for the Padres, who are still in the hunt to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Machado, who has five hits over his last three games, has 22 extra-base hits on the road this season and has a great track record against St. Louis Cardinals’ starter Kyle Gibson, going 11-for-31 with a pair of doubles.
Ty Madden UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
Madden, a former first-round pick and the Tigers’ No. 16 prospect, will make his Major League debut on Monday after up-and-down results in Triple-A Toledo. In Triple-A, Madden posted a 5.63 ERA over 24 innings, but will toe the rubber in the big leagues for the first time Monday when Detroit visits Chicago.
There’s no better remedy for a rookie starting pitcher than facing a punchless Chicago White Sox lineup. The White Sox have lost 33 of their last 37 games and rank dead last in runs per game (3.11). Detroit has played good defense behind its pitchers this season, ranking 12th in the league in errors per game (0.51). Madden has an above-average defense behind him in his first start and faces a lineup that doesn’t bring out a lot of fear from opposing pitchers.
