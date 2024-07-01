MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 1 (Target David Peterson, Fade Austin Gomber)
It’s a very limited slate in Major League Baseball as the calendar flips to July. With only three games on tap for Monday, here are two best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- David Peterson OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Austin Gomber UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded
David Peterson OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-115)
The Mets may be coming off their first series lost since the end of May, but they can get back on track starting Monday against a Nationals squad they swept at the beginning of June in our Nation’s Capital.
Peterson made his season debut in late-May in a loss to the Dodgers and was impressive in four starts in June, posting a 3.68 ERA. Peterson has gone at least six innings (18 recorded outs) in two of his last four starts, including a season-high 6 ⅔ innings of work in a win over the Nationals on June 4.
Washington ranks 25th in baseball in hitting against left-handed pitching (.230) and in on-base percentage (.295). Peterson should be able to throw some zeroes on the home team’s scoreboard Monday night for the second time this summer.
Austin Gomber UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
Gomber continues to take the hill against some of the league’s top offenses and it’s no surprise the left-hander has struggled. In five starts in June, Gomber posted a 9.39 ERA, giving up 35 hits and 24 earned runs over 23 innings.
That’s after he posted a 0.68 ERA in four starts in June. Now, the Milwaukee Brewers’ hard-hitting lineup heads to the hitters’ paradise that is Coors Field.
Gomber has been better in his six home starts this season, but has gone under this recorded outs prop in three of his last five starts. His recent struggles simply make it difficult to back Gomber against a Milwaukee offense that is No. 7 in baseball in scoring (4.82 runs per game) and No. 5 in team batting average (.255).
