MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 29 (Target Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea)
It’s a travel day in Major League Baseball but there is still a loaded slate to attack from a betting perspective as the calendar inches toward August and the all-important MLB trade deadline.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers on Monday.
- Jameson Taillon UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Colin Rea UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Chris Flexen OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed
Jameson Taillon UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
Two of the three worst hitting teams (by batting average) in the National League begin a series Monday when the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati is coming off a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays where they scored just four runs over 28 innings and will face Taillon on Monday.
The right-hander has gone under this earned run prop in three of four starts this month and is coming off a 7 ⅓-inning gem where he allowed just four hits and one run against the Brewers. At even money, it’s worth a shot with Taillon to quiet the Reds’ bats and continue his big month.
Colin Rea UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Taillon is not the only NL Central right-hander on the rubber Monday night that we’re targeting to toss up some zeroes. Rea takes on the first-place Philadelphia Phillies Monday night, a lineup that he’s been able to tame in the past. The Phillies are hitting a collective .213 (13-for-61) against Rea with J.T. Realmuto (3-for-7 with a homer) accounting for the majority of that damage.
Rea has permitted two earned runs or less in nine of his previous 11 appearances after shutting out the Cubs on Tuesday. That streak includes four innings of four-hit scoreless ball in an eventual road loss to the Phillies June 4.
Chris Flexen OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+130)
Flexen ranks 17th in baseball in walks allowed this season (43) heading into Monday’s home tilt against the Kansas City Royals.
At plus-money, this feels like a great opportunity to cash in on the free passes Flexen dishes out considering the 30-year-old right-hander has allowed two or more walks in three consecutive starts, including on July 19, when he tied a season-high with five walks in a loss to the Royals.
The Royals do not have the most patient bats in baseball as they rank just 28th in the league in walks, but the game plan is clear with a pitcher on the hill with command concerns. Flexen also walked a pair of batters in his first start against the Royals in April.
