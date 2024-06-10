MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 10 (Target Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman)
After a loaded weekend on the diamond, Monday is littered with travel days for the majority of Major League Baseball teams.
There are still seven games to attack on Monday’s abbreviated slate. Here are two best bets to consider when locking in those wagers.
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Alex Bregman OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Corbin Burnes UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+115)
Pitching props on Corbin Burnes are getting expensive with how dominant the right-handed hurler has been on the mound for Baltimore.
Burnes is coming off seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball in Tuesday’s victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and has now allowed one earned run or less in four of his last five starts.
Considering he’ll face a Tampa Bay offense Monday night that is 26th in the majors in runs per game (3.89) and 25th in hitting against right-handed pitchers, the nice plus-money payout with Burnes to keep throwing zeroes on the board is worth a shot as Baltimore goes for the four-game sweep.
Alex Bregman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Bregman appears fine after a X-rays on his wrist came back negative following a hit-by-pitch in Sunday’s game against the Angels. That’s good news for Houston as the Astros begin a series in San Francisco Monday night and Bregman has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.
Over his current 11-game hitting streak, Bregman has increased his batting average by 31 points and is hitting .385 in June thus far with four extra-base hits. Bregman and the Astros face San Francisco southpaw Kyle Harrison on Monday. Though Bregman is hitting just .198 against lefties this season, seven of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases, including a pair of homers.
Harrison has been knocked around, too, yielding 77 hits in 71 innings of work this season. He gave up 12 hits in just five innings in his last home start.
