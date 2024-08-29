MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 29 (Target Nathan Eovaldi, Spencer Steer)
While a slew of Major League Baseball teams are traveling to new spots on Thursday, there are still 11 games to attack from a betting perspective on the diamond.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers on Thursday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 29
- Nathan Eovaldi OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded
- Spencer Steer OVER 1.5 Total Bases
- Charlie Morton UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Nathan Eovaldi OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+115)
When a two-time All-Star pitcher is facing a team that is 72 games under .500, those props can get pretty expensive. Eovaldi, who is 9-7 with a 3.79 ERA, has the ability to get through seven innings and has already done it once against the lowly White Sox this season.
Eovaldi worked seven innings of two-run ball, striking out 10, in a win over Chicago July 24. The right-hander has gone over this recorded outs prop just once in four starts this month, but has also done it six times going back to his last 11 starts. He should be able to save the Texas bullpen some innings by eating up plenty of outs against the worst offense in baseball.
Spencer Steer OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Injuries have taken its toll and a once promising season with playoff hopes is over for the Cincinnati Reds. That hasn’t stopped Steer from being one of the hottest hitters in baseball, extending his hitting streak to 10 games in Wednesday’s 9-6 loss to the Athletics.
Steer has just one hit in all 10 of those games and will face Oakland right-hander J.T. Ginn on Thursday. Steer is hitting 13 points higher against right-handed pitching this season and should see ample opportunities to round the bases in a game with the second-highest total (10.5) on the board Thursday.
Charlie Morton UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-105)
The 40-year-old right-hander has provided veteran stability to the Braves rotation with a 7-7 record and a respectable 4.24 ERA this season. However, Morton has been struggling in the dog days of summer, posting a 5.31 ERA in July and a 4.56 ERA in August.
Morton has gone under this recorded outs prop in back-to-back starts and in three of four outings this month. He’ll face a Phillies club on Thursday that is No. 2 in the majors in runs per game at home (5.19) and the Philadelphia lineup is hitting a collective .284 all-time against him with heavy hitters like Bryce Harper (11-for-27), J.T. Realmuto (10-for-35) and Alec Bohm (13-for-28) inflicting major damage.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.