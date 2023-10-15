MLB Best Bets Today (ALCS Game 1 Picks)
Breaking down some of the best bets for Game 1 of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers.
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will face-off in an All-Texas ALCS with Game 1 set to take place on Sunday night.
Rangers vs. Astros odds, run line, and total
Rangers vs. Astros best bets
First 5 innings UNDER 4.5
Reed Wallach broke down why he likes the UNDER 4.5 in the first five innings in his full game betting preview, which you can read here.
Here is a snippet of what he had to say:
"Verlander shined in his lone start in the ALDS, pitching six shutout innings while allowing only four hits with six strikeouts. The veteran rounded into form after the All-Star break, mostly with the Astros after being traded from the Mets at the trade deadline, posting a 2.92 ERA in 15 second half starts. Opponents batting average dropped from .243 to .213 as Verlander raised his strikeouts per nine innings from 7.3 to 8.5.
"Further, in the midst of that strong run, Verlander shutdown the Rangers with seven innings of one run baseball on September 6th, a 12-3 Astros win."
Jordan Montgomery UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-105)
If you're looking for a player prop to bet on, I like Jordan Montgomery to finish with fewer than 3.5 strikeouts.
The Astros have been one of the best teams all year at not striking out. As of right now, they rank third in the NFL in strikeout rate, striking out on just 20% of their plate appearances.
We've also seen a bit of a dip in Montgomery's strikeout rate since being traded to the rangers, dropping 8.0 to 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. I think he's going to struggle in that department today against a stout Astros offense.
