Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Logan Gilbert, Giants Early and This Total)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 23.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for a one-stop shop for a bunch of different MLB bets to place on Tuesday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as there is a total, player prop and first five innings moneyline play that I absolutely love for the action on April 23.
As always, I’m targeting a few pitching matchups that I like, and there is one NL West pitcher who always seems to find his way into these plays.
Let’s break down these bets and the latest odds on Tuesday:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 23
- New York Yankees vs. Oakland A’s UNDER 8
- Logan Gilbert OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
- San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings Moneyline vs. New York Mets
New York Yankees vs. Oakland A’s UNDER 8
The New York Yankees’ offense is struggling, getting shut out by the lowly Oakland A’s on Monday – the team’s second shutout loss in three games.
New York has failed to clear eight total runs in three of its last four games, and after a hot start the Yanks have slipped to 18th in Major League Baseball in OPS. The Yankees are also tied for third in the league in most UNDERs hit this season at 14-8-1.
Oakland, on the other hand, is 28th in baseball in OPS. So, can pitching win out on Tuesday?
New York sends Marcus Stroman (2.42 ERA) to the mound in this one, and he’s allowed just six earned runs across 22.1 innings (four starts) this season. He takes on Paul Blackburn – an All-Star in 2022 – who has posted a 1.08 ERA across four outings this season. He hadn’t allowed a run until his last start.
Trust these pitchers to keep both struggling offenses in check tonight.
Logan Gilbert OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Seattle Mariners youngster Logan Gilbert has gotten off to a great start this season, posting a 2.33 ERA across four starts and leading the Mariners to a 3-1 record in those games.
Not only that, but Gilbert has tallied at least six punchouts in every game, and he’s thrown over six innings in three of his four starts.
Now, he gets a crack at the Texas Rangers, who rank fifth in the league in K’s per game. Still, I think Gilbert is undervalued in this prop. His advanced numbers show that he has a whiff percentage in the 74th percentile and a strikeout percentage in the 80th percentile.
I like him to slow down this Texas lineup on Tuesday.
San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings Moneyline vs. New York Mets
When Logan Webb pitches, we bet on the San Francisco Giants.
Simple enough, right?
Webb is off to another strong start this season, posting a 2.93 ERA and 2.85 FIP across five starts, and he’s been especially sharp in his last two outings, allowing just one run across 14.0 innings of work.
Now, he gets a shot at New York Mets starter Luis Severino (2.14 ERA this season) on Tuesday night. Sevy has been good this season after a tough debut, but I trust Webb more to have the Giants on top early. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts, pitching exactly seven innings in each of his last three games.
I don’t trust the Giants’ bullpen (29th in bullpen ERA) to win this game, but I do expect them to lead early with their ace on the mound.
