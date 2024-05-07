Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Shota Imanaga, Edward Cabrera on Tuesday Night)
By Peter Dewey
There are aces galore on the mound on Tuesday night in Major League Baseball, including Justin Verlander, Zac Gallen, Frankie Montas, Corbin Burnes and others.
With so many great pitchers on the mound, it’s only right that I focus on pitching for today’s edition of MLB Best Bets!
One of the best starters in baseball, Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga, is on the mound on Tuesday, and I’m backing Chicago as one of my three picks today.
Let’s break down that pick – and a pair of pitching props – for Tuesday, May 7:
MLB Best Bets Today for May 7
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline vs. San Diego Padres
- Justin Verlander OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Edward Cabrera OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Chicago Cubs Moneyline vs. San Diego Padres
The Cubs are a perfect 6-0 when Imanaga starts this season, and for good reason.
The lefty has a 0.78 ERA and a 2.22 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing just 22 hits and three earned runs across 34.2 innings of work.
The Cubs (21-15) have been a much better team at home this season (12-5) than on the road (9-10), and I think that benefits them against the San Diego Padres and young starter Randy Vasquez.
Tuesday will be Vasquez’s third outing of the season, as he’s posted a 5.87 ERA and 6.79 FIP in two starts. He was tagged for six hits and four runs in just 2.2 innings against the lowly Colorado Rockies his last time out.
I’ll gladly back Imanaga, who is red hot right now, to get the Cubs another win tonight.
Justin Verlander OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Justin Verlander is still thriving at age 41, posting a 2.08 ERA across three starts in the 2024 campaign.
The veteran right-hander will take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday, a team he has historically pitched well against, especially when it comes to going deep in the game.
Verlander has cleared 17.5 outs recorded in two of his three starts this season, throwing a season-high 7.0 innings in his last outing. But against the Yankees, he’s even better.
You’d have to go back to Sept. 30, 2011 to find the last time that Verlander didn’t complete six innings in a start against New York. Seriously.
Given that history, I’ll gladly trust the Houston righty to make it through six tonight.
Edward Cabrera OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera has dominated with the strikeout so far this season, recording 30 in just 19.1 innings of work (four starts).
He now takes on a Los Angeles Dodgers team that could get to him tonight with its potent offense, but it strikes out the 14th most among 30 MLB teams. Yet, Cabrera is only projected 5.5 K’s in this game despite putting up seven or more in three of his four starts.
According to Statcast, Cabrera ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout percentage, 89th percentile in whiff percentage and 84th percentile in chase rate. He’s going to make things tough on any lineup with his wipeout stuff, and 5.5 K’s feels a touch too low for him after he struck out nine batters in just four innings his last time out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.