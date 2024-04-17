Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Tigers, Royals and Bryce Miller Prop on Wednesday)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 17.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on Major League Baseball on Wednesday?
It’s a getaway day, which means we have a ton of games in the afternoon – all the more reason to get off to an early start betting on baseball!
Here are three plays that I’m eyeing, including a moneyline pick that I also loved on Tuesday prior to a rainout.
MLB Best Bets Today for April 17
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline vs. Texas Rangers
- Kansas City Royals Game 1 Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
- Bryce Miller OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Detroit Tigers Moneyline vs. Texas Rangers
It seems like every time Tarik Skubal is on the mound, I’m betting on the Detroit Tigers.
And why not?
Detroit is 3-0 in the lefty’s starts this season, and he’s been lights out, posting a 2.08 ERA across those outings.
Skubal now gets to face a Texas team that is 20th in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
Texas is also sending Dane Dunning (2-1, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. He’s allowed at least three earned runs in each start this season. I think the Tigers are going to lead this game when Skubal exits, it’ll just be up to the bullpen to hold this one down. Right now, Detroit has the best bullpen in MLB with a 1.70 ERA.
Kansas City Royals Game 1 Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
Is there an easier matchup on the day than the Kansas City Royals taking on the Chicago White Sox? This game was rained out on Tuesday, but I’m still a huge fan of taking Brady Singer to get KC a win.
Kansas City is off to a great start this season while the White Sox rank dead last in MLB in OPS and 25th in team ERA.
Singer (2-0, 0.98 ERA) gets the ball in Game 1, and he’s allowed just 10 hits across 18.1 innings (three starts) in 2024.
I expect Singer to shut down this weak Chicago offense, and it’s hard not to bet against a 2-14 White Sox team whenever the favorite is at less than -200. I expect Kansas City to roll tonight.
Bryce Miller OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Seattle Mariners starter Bryce Miller is pitching well to open the 2024 season, posting a 1.96 ERA over his three starts.
After allowing four runs in five innings in his 2024 debut, Miller has been lights out since, allowing just six hits and one unearned run across 13.1 innings of work.
Miller needed just 78 pitches to get through seven innings in his second start of the season, and the Mariners let him throw 100 over 6.1 innings in his third outing. He’s taking on a tricky Cincinnati offense, but I think Miller can work into the sixth inning in this one given his recent outings.
