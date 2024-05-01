Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Twins, Shota Imanaga and Zack Wheeler on Wednesday)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on May 1.
By Peter Dewey
We’re through the first month of the 2024 MLB season, and the Philadelphia Phillies are the team with the most wins (20) although they don’t have the best record in baseball since they’ve already played 31 games.
May is upon us, and there is a loaded slate of games on Wednesday night to wager on.
Here are a few plays that I’m looking to make, and as always, I’m targeting some pitching matchups that I like:
MLB Best Bets Today for May 1
- Chicago Cubs First Five Inning Moneyline vs. New York Mets
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs First Five Inning Moneyline vs. New York Mets
Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga gets the ball on Wednesday night after he jumped to the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Imanaga was lights out over the first month of the season, posting a 0.98 ERA and allowing just three earned runs across 27.2 innings of work.
He’s yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start all season.
While the New York Mets have Jose Butto (0-1, 2.86 ERA) on the mound, I think he’s due for a little regression with his Fielding Independent Pitching sitting at 4.12 this season. Plus, Butto has allowed six earned runs in his last two starts (10.0 innings of work).
Since New York’s bullpen has been better in 2024, I’ll simply back the Cubs early while Imanaga should be in the game.
Zack Wheeler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has allowed four or fewer hits in three of his six starts this season, including his last two outings where he allowed just one hit in each.
He hasn’t given up a run over that two-game stretch, and now he gets a shot at a Los Angeles Angels squad that won’t have Mike Trout (torn meniscus) in the lineup.
On the season, Wheeler ranks in the 91st percentile in expected batting average against, the 71st percentile in hard hit percentage and the 81st percentile in whiff percentage. The Angels are going to have trouble stringing much together against one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober had a nightmare outing in his first game of the season, but since then he’s been nothing short of excellent.
Over his last four starts, Ober has compiled a 1.48 ERA and a 1.93 FIP, lowering his season-long FIP to 3.55. He’s also earned the win in his last two outings.
Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in baseball and have gone just 1-5 in Chris Flexen’s six outings this season.
While Flexen hasn’t been terrible, he still boasts a 5.11 ERA and doesn’t have a great bullpen (4.46 ERA) behind him.
I expect the Twins to handle business with Ober finding his groove.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
