Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Best NRFI Bet, Royals Upset and Fade Corbin Burnes on Monday)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to start the week with some winners in Major League Baseball?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are several games that I’m eyeing today, but I’ve narrowed down my picks to just three that I love for tonight’s MLB slate.
have a variety of plays from a moneyline upset to a prop bet and a player prop for one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball.
Let’s break down these picks and their odds on May 13.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 13
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Seattle Mariners (+130)
- Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves No Run First Innings (-135)
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Seattle Mariners (+130)
The Kansas City Royals are off to a great start this season, and they’ll take on the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners and starter George Kirby.
Kirby has been solid this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and a 2.97 Fielding Independent Pitching, but he has three starts where he allowed four or more runs.
Brady Singer – the Royals starter – has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts this season, leading the Royals to a 6-2 record in those outings.
Seattle’s offense (25th in OPS this season) is much worse than Kansas City’s (14th in OPS), and I think that could swing this game in favor of Singer and the Royals.
On the season, Singer has a 2.36 ERA, which outranks Kirby even with his strong start to 2024.
Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves No Run First Inning (-135)
The best NRFI or YRFI bet today?
It’s taking the no run first inning in the Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves matchup.
The Cubs will send rookie Shota Imanaga to the mound, and he’s been elite this season, leading the team to a 7-0 record in his starts while posting a 1.08 ERA.
On the Braves side, Reynaldo Lopez will get the start, and he’s been terrific as well, posting a 1.53 ERA and 3.02 FIP in six starts.
So far this season, both of these starters have been perfect in the first inning, posting 13 combined no run first innings. I’ll ride with that again on Monday.
Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but I’m fading him tonight when it comes to his strikeout prop.
This is a tough matchup for Burnes when it comes to K’s, as he’s facing a Toronto team that is third in the league in fewest strikeouts this season with just 295. They’re one of four teams that are under 300 K’s on the season.
Burnes has six or more strikeouts in five of his eight starts, but he’s also landed on exactly six K’s in four of those games. I can’t back him to clear this total against a team that doesn’t strikeout much.
