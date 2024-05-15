Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Best YRFI Bet to Make, Plus Total in White Sox-Nationals)
By Peter Dewey
There are a bunch of afternoon games on Wednesday, which means you may want to lock in your MLB Best Bets early!
That’s why I’ve got bettors covered this morning with a total in one of those games that starts at 2:10 p.m. EST, a player prop and a first inning bet that you won’t want to pass up.
Let’s dive into the picks for the action on May 15:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 15
- Washington Nationals-Chicago White Sox UNDER 8 (-118)
- Marcus Stroman OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
- Colorado Rockies-San Diego Padres Yes Run First Inning (+110)
Washington Nationals-Chicago White Sox UNDER 8 (-118)
The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox both have lefties on the mound on Wednesday, as veteran Patrick Corbin opposes Chicago youngster Garrett Crochet.
This season, Chicago ranks dead last in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching, and the Nationals clock in at No. 24 in that category. Does that set up an unexpected pitcher’s duel?
I think so.
After a dreadful start to the season, Corbin has been much better in his last four starts, allowing just eight earned runs in 20.1 innings of work for a respectable 3.54 ERA.
Crochet has been even better as of late, giving up two or fewer runs in three consecutive outings, including pitching six scoreless frames while striking out 11 in his last start.
Don’t be shocked if these two lefties keep two bad offenses in check on Wednesday.
Marcus Stroman OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman hasn’t worked deep into games this season, but he may be undervalued at plus money to pitching 5.1 or more innings.
Stroman has gotten at least 16 outs in six of his eight starts, and while he hasn’t thrown 100 pitches in an outing this season, he’s been around 90-95 in just about all of them.
Wednesday’s opponent – the Minnesota Twins – won’t be the easiest matchup, but Stroman has been solid in 2024, posting a 3.80 ERA while leading the Yankees to a 5-3 record. I’d be surprised if he's chased early, especially since he still cleared this prop in his last start despite allowing nine hits.
Colorado Rockies-San Diego Padres Yes Run First Inning (+110)
It’s rare that you’ll see me bet a Yes Run First Inning prop, but we have a perfect spot to do so on Wednesday.
The Colorado Rockies are sending lefty Austin Gomber to the mound, who has allowed a run in five of the eight first innings he’s pitched in this season. Gomber has a 9.00 ERA in the first frame, allowing eight earned runs in eight starts. Yikes.
While San Diego Padres starter Michael King is 7-1 on No Run First Innings, I simply can’t back Gomber to slow down a Padres offense that has some firepower at the top of the order.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
