Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Arizona, Plus Props for Jose Berrios, Blake Snell)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 8.
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball is in full swing now in the month of April, and with the NBA taking a day off, bettors have baseball and the men’s college basketball national title game to focus on.
There are some intriguing pitching matchups on Monday’s slate, including a clash between Jose Berrios and Luis Castillo where I think there is a prop angle to take advantage of. Plus, Blake Snell makes his season debut as a San Francisco Giant.
With plenty of storylines to follow, why not place some bets on the diamond?
I have three plays that I’m confident in for Monday’s action, so let’s break each of them down!
MLB Best Bets Today for April 8
- Jose Berrios UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
- Blake Snell UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed
Jose Berrios UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
This may seem like a surprising prop for Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, as the Seattle Mariners are No. 4 in MLB in strikeouts this season, but I’m not sold on the righty getting seven or more punchouts tonight.
Berrios has six and two strikeouts in his first two starts of the season (under this prop in both of them), and he’s in just the 50th percentile in strikeout percentage and 46th percentile in whiff percentage this season, per Baseball Savant.
Last season, Berrios had more than 6.5 K’s in just 12 of his 32 starts, so I think this number is a little high, even against a time prone to the punch out early on this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
I can’t believe the Arizona Diamondbacks aren’t bigger favorites against the Colorado Rockies with Zac Gallen taking the mound for the reigning NL champs against lefty Kyle Freeland.
Gallen is back in Cy Young-caliber form again this season, shutting down these Rockies on Opening Day and posting a 0.82 ERA through two starts. He’s allowed just six hits in those outings and just shut down a surging New York Yankees team, holding them scoreless through six frames.
Freeland, on the other hand, has gotten rocked this season, allowing 17 runs and 19 hits in 5.2 innings of work. He has a 27.00 ERA, and the D-Backs torched him for 10 runs in his first start of the season.
I have to back Arizona here with its ace on the mound.
Blake Snell UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed
There are a few reasons why I like this prop for San Francisco Giants star lefty Blake Snell in his 2024 season debut.
First off, I’m unsure we see a full workload from Snell, who signed with the Giants late in Spring Training and has been ramping his way up to be ready to go this month. It’s possible that the Giants play things safe with the reigning Cy Young award winner and don’t push him deep into the game – making it easier for his hits under to cash.
Plus, the Nationals have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, hitting just .195 – good for 25th in Major League Baseball.
Not only that but the Nationals are 24th overall in hits this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Snell dominate this lineup.
