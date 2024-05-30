Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet D-Backs on Road, Trust Jack Flaherty Prop)
By Peter Dewey
There are just eight games in Major League Baseball on Thursday, but that isn’t going to stop us from finding some plays for tonight’s action.
Three of the eight games today start at 1:10 p.m. EST, so MLB bettors and fans have something to throw on during work to keep the day going – and there are a few good pitchers taking the mound in those matchups as well.
Here’s how I’m wagering on the May 30 slate:
MLB Best Bets Today for May 30
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Mets
- Brady Singer UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
- Jack Flahery OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Mets
The Arizona Diamondbacks are slight favorites on Thursday night against a New York Mets team that is dealing with some major issues as of late.
Jorge Lopez threw his glove into the stands on Wednesday, promptly calling the Mets the worst team in baseball in his postgame availability, leading to him getting designated for assignment. What’s lost in all this?
The Mets are 2-8 in their last 10 games.
Now, New York has to take on Arizona ace Zac Gallen, who has a 3.12 ERA on the season. While the D-Backs are off to a slow start, I think they’re in a prime spot to bounce back with their best pitcher on the mound.
New York is starting Christian Scott, who has led the team to a 0-4 record in four appearances, and I simply don’t trust the Mets given their recent struggles.
Gallen has allowed more than three runs in just one of his 10 outings this season, so if he keeps that going, Arizona should be able to pull off the road win.
Brady Singer UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer has been solid this season, posting a 2.63 ERA and leading his team to an 8-3 record in his 11 starts this season.
Singer is making his second start against the Minnesota Twins in 2024, and he tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10, in his season debut against Minny.
Through 11 starts, Singer has allowed more than 5.5 hits just two times, and he’s posted an impressive WHIP of 1.11 on the season.
The Twins rank just 23rd in hits this season, so this is a favorable matchup for Singer when it comes to keeping players off the basepaths.
Jack Flahery OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Every time Jack Flaherty is on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, I’m taking his strikeout prop.
Flaherty faced the No. 4 team in avoiding the punchout – the Toronto Blue Jays – his last time out and promptly finished with nine strikeouts for the second straight game.
The veteran righty has cleared 6.5 K’s in seven of his 10 starts this season, ranking in the 97th percentile in whiff percentage, 95th percentile in strikeouts percentage and 71st percentile in chase rate.
Boston, his opponent on Thursday, ranks 28th out of 30 teams in strikeouts per game at 9.63. Flaherty should have no problem clearing this number tonight.
