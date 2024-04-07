Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Guardians, Best NRFI and Luis Gil)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 7.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on some of the Major League Baseball action on Sunday?
Afternoon baseball is one of the best ways to spend a weekend, and with a loaded NBA slate, the Women’s NCAA Tournament National Championship Game and our second Sunday Night Baseball of the season, the sports world is reaching one of the best times in the calendar year.
There are three plays that I’m looking to make in Major League Baseball on Sunday, including a familiar No Runs First Inning pick that I also took earlier in the week.
Let’s break Sunday’s plays down:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 7
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline vs. Minnesota Twins
- Seattle Mariners-Milwaukee Brewers NRFI
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline vs. Minnesota Twins
I love this matchup for the Cleveland Guardians, who are off to a strong start this season (7-2) and have one of their best pitchers on the bump in Triston McKenzie.
The young righty didn’t pitch great in his first outing of the season, allowing four earned runs across 3.1 innings of work, but his opponent today – Bailey Ober – was shelled in his season debut, giving up eight runs in 1.1 innings.
The Twins have really struggled offensively this season, ranking 25th in MLB in OPS and 29th in runs scored. Not only that, but the team is just 3-4 despite ranking in the top 10 in baseball in team ERA.
I don’t see this offense turning things around against McKenzie, so I’ll gladly take the Guardians as road dogs in this game.
Seattle Mariners-Milwaukee Brewers NRFI
This bet has smashed for both of these teams this season, as the NRFI has cashed in 71 percent of the Milwaukee Brewers’ games and 78 percent of the Seattle Mariners’ games.
These teams are two of the lowest scoring offenses in MLB, ranking No. 26 (Seattle) and No. 23 (Milwaukee) in runs scored.
Today’s starters are Colin Rea and Emerson Hancock, and Rea was solid in his season debut, allowing one run and scattering five hits across five innings. Hancock wasn’t as great for Seattle, giving up three runs, but most of that damage was done in the third inning.
He did pitch a scoreless opening frame. Until these offenses get on track, this is a must bet in the NRFI department.
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
I took this prop in Luis Gil’s first start for the New York Yankees this season, and it’s worth a shot on Sunday as well.
Gil walked three batters against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 4.1 innings of work, even though he was pretty dominant, allowing just one hit.
The youngster has had control issues in the past, and he’s now facing a Toronto Blue Jays team that is fifth in MLB in walks this season.
I’ll lay the juice on this prop until we see Gil prove he can stay away from allowing free passes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.