Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Diamondbacks, Rays and Luis Gil)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 26.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Friday night?
We have one afternoon game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, but after that there are several night games that could be worth betting on a side, total or in the prop market.
Here are my three favorites for April 26:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 26
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 vs. Chicago White Sox
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
Luis Gil walk props have been easy money all season long, and I’m going back to it for the young New York Yankees starter on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers are ninth in MLB in walks, and they should have no problem against Gil, who has walked at least three batters in every start.
On the season, the Yankees right-hander has 17 walks in 19.2 innings of work, and he’s pitching five or more innings in back-to-back outings. The longer he’s out there, the more likely he is to issue free passes.
Until this number jumps past 2.5, I have to keep taking the OVER for Gil.
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Seattle Mariners
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen gets the ball on Friday night against Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners, and I love Gallen to lead the D-Backs to a win.
On the season, Gallen has a 3.00 ERA and 2.73 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing three or fewer runs in four of his five starts.
While he’s coming off a bad outing against San Francisco, I think Gallen is in a prime spot to bounce back, especially since Hancock has struggled in 2024.
The Mariners youngster comes into this game with a 6.10 ERA, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) across 20.2 innings of work.
Arizona also has the offensive advantage (fifth in MLB in OPS) compared to Seattle (25th in OPS). Trust Gallen and company to get things done tonight.
Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 vs. Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are just 3-22 this season, and they are a must fade against a solid pitcher like Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin.
Eflin got off to a slow start, but he hasn’t allowed a run in each of his last two outings, lowering his ERA to 3.68 on the season.
The White Sox are the worst offense in baseball, ranking dead last in several key categories, including runs scored and OPS.
Plus, the team is 0-5 when Chris Flexen (0-3, 6.41 ERA) starts this season. I can’t get behind Chicago – even on the run line – in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.