Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Seth Lugo and Royals; This Luis Gil Prop)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to place some MLB bets on Wednesday?
There are a few afternoon games to get the day started, but I’m focusing on some of the matchups in the later slate for my best plays, which happen to have a little something for everyone.
There’s a first inning bet that I love in the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers matchup, a player prop for a rising star young pitcher and a moneyline underdog that is just too good to pass up.
Let’s win some bets on Wednesday!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 29
- Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers No Run First Inning (-150)
- Luis Gil OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline (+105) vs. Minnesota Twins
Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers No Run First Inning (-150)
Shota Imanaga and Bryse Wilson will battle in Milwaukee on Wednesday, and both starters have been lights out in the opening frame this season.
Imanaga has 0.84 ERA on the season, and he’s posted a perfect 9-0 record when it comes to no run first innings. As for Wilson, he’s only made six starts in 2024, but he’s an elite 5-1 on the NRFI.
So, why not go back to the well tonight?
Wilson comes into this start with a 2.86 ERA, posting a 2.52 ERA in his last five outings where he got the start. He’s not going to pitch very deep into the game, but the Brewers righty has been solid in 2024.
As for Imanaga, he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball, allowing an earned run in just three starts in 2024. He’s a great bet to work a scoreless first tonight.
Luis Gil OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil is quickly putting himself in the conversation for the AL Rookie of the Year.
Gil has a 2.11 ERA and 2.93 Fielding Independent Pitching on the season, striking out 70 batters in 55.1 innings of work.
Over his last five starts (all in May), Gil has allowed just 12 total hits. Simply put, he’s been lights out, and the Yankees are 8-2 in his starts this season.
However, I’m focusing on the youngster’s strikeouts prop in this one, as he’s set at just 6.5 against a Los Angeles Angels team that is 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game, averaging 8.7 this season.
Gil has cleared 6.5 punchouts in back-to-back starts, racking up 22 K’s in 12.1 innings. If he keeps working deeper into games, I love the Yankees righty to pick up seven or more punchouts in this one.
Entering this start, Gil ranks in the 90th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 83rd percentile in whiff percentage.
Kansas City Royals Moneyline (+105) vs. Minnesota Twins
The Kansas City Royals are undervalued in my eyes as road underdogs on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.
Seth Lugo (8-1, 1.74 ERA) has led the Royals to an 8-3 record in his starts, and he certainly is the better pitcher in this matchup with Bailey Ober (5-2, 4.33 ERA) on the mound for the Twins.
Ober has led the Twins to a 5-5 record in his 10 starts.
Lugo has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, and he shut down the Twins in his first start of the campaign, allowing just two hits across six innings of work.
Kansas City has surprised a lot of people in 2024, sitting three games ahead of the Twins for the No. 2 spot in the AL Central.
Lugo has won four of his five starts this month, and I expect that to keep going in a favorable matchup on Wednesday.
