Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Zac Gallen, Shota Imanaga to Lead Teams to Wins)
By Peter Dewey
Friday night features a loaded slate of Major League Baseball action, and there are a couple of favorites that I’m eyeing on the moneyline for today’s MLB Best Bets.
We’re starting with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals matchup, where rookie Shota Imanaga is back in action and sporting an insane 0.84 ERA in 2024.
Plus, in rare fashion, I have a hitter prop that I absolutely love for the New York Yankees-San Diego Padres matchup later in the night.
Let’s break down every pick for Friday night!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 24
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-142) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-190) vs. Miami Marlins
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-142) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Shota Imanaga has led the Cubs to an 8-1 record in his nine starts this season, allowing just five earned runs across 53.2 innings of work.
Yet, he’s just a short favorite on the road on Friday against the Cardinals, who have been playing better as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games.
St. Louis will send Miles Mikolas to the mound in this one, and he’s struggled in 2024, posting a 5.77 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. The Cardinals are just 4-6 straight up when he’s on the mound, and he’s given up 13 runs across four starts this month.
Even with the Cardinals surging, I have to trust Imanaga to lead the Cubs to another win on Friday.
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-190) vs. Miami Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a massive pitching advantage on Friday night with ace Zac Gallen on the mound against Braxton Garrett.
Gallen is 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA this season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all but one start so far this season.
Meanwhile, Garrett has gotten shelled in his two starts in 2024, giving up 11 runs across 9.2 innings of work (10.24 ERA).
Somehow, Miami has won both of those games, but I don’t see that happening against Arizona with Gallen on the bump.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Aaron Judge has been red hot in the month of May, posting a .391 batting average, 1.475 OPS, hitting 11 doubles, nine homers and picking up 27 total hits over that stretch.
Judge now gets a shot against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish, a pitcher that he’s fared well against in his career. The Yankees slugger is 2-for-5 with a home run in five at bats against Darvish, and I think he’s a steal to go OVER 1.5 bases in this matchup.
Judge’s batting average has jumped 76 points in the last month, and I expect him to remain hot on Friday.
