MLB Best Bets Today (Betting Expert Gives Pick for Both NLDS Games Today)
Both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of their respective NLDS series, but will now get a chance to even things up on Monday night.
Here's the schedule for today's MLB action:
- Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves - 6:07pm et
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 9:07pm et
If you plan on betting on either (or both) of these games, you'd be be smart to take advantage of this fantastic offer from Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000! All you have to do is click the link below to get started.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves prediction and pick
- Braves moneyline (-155)
As I wrote about in my full betting preview here, I think the Braves will even up the series tonight with Max Fried on the mound:
"Both these teams have struggled at times when facing left-handed pitchers this season. It's one of the main reasons why I backed the Phillies in Game 1 when they started Ranger Suarez.
"Now, it's the Braves who are starting a lefty in Max Fried. That means it's time to flip and bet on Atlanta instead. Philadelphia ranks 11th in OPS against lefties over the past 30 days at .736. Fried also looked fantastic in his only start against the Phillies this season, allowing only one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched.
"Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler has to be feeling some major pressure heading into this start. The Braves, both recently and all season, have absolutely smashed right-handed pitchers. Over the last 30 days, they have an OPS of .858 when facing righties.
"It's time for the Braves to get back on track and even up the series."
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction and pick
- Dodgers moneyline (-156)
It may be the square bet to place, but I like both favorites to win tonight. I wrote about why I like the Dodgers in my full betting preview on Dodgers Way:
"Let's not put too much stock into the Game 1 result. Anomalies happen, and this time one happened to occur during a pivotal playoff game. I can guarantee you that even if the Diamondbacks win another game this series, it won't come in as comfortable fashion as Saturday's drumming.
"Let's remember that over the last 30 days, the Diamondbacks are 26th in the Majors in OPS at .651. An 11-run performance in Game 1 doesn't change that fact.
"Bobby Miller has also had two strong outings against the Diamondbacks this season, sporting a 3.00 ERA in two starts. The same can't be said for Zac Gallen.
"The Dodgers have had Gallen's numbers this season. In 10.0 innings pitched across two starts, Gallen has given up 15 hits, six walks, and 11 earned runs. Yikes.
"With that in mind, all signs point toward the Dodgers evening the score on Monday night."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!