MLB Best Bets Today (Betting Expert Predicts Every Game 2 of Wild Card Round)
How to bet Wednesday's Game 2 action in the Wild Card Round.
By Peter Dewey
The MLB Wild Card Round has not disappointed with two teams pulling off moneyline upsets in Game 1 to put the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers on edge entering Game 2.
Will anyone close out these three game series tonight, or will we get to see a few Game 3s?
Here’s the schedule for today’s MLB action:
- Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 3:08 p.m. EST
- Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins – 4:38 p.m. EST
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:08 p.m. EST
- Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 8:38 p.m. EST
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
- Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline
I think the Rays end up taking this game, especially since Zach Eflin is on the mound. The team is 23-8 in Eflin’s 31 outings in the regular season, and the Rays went 9-2 in his 11 starts over the final two months.
Nathan Eovaldi has not been the same pitcher since coming off the injured list, posting a 9.30 ERA across six starts. Texas got a big win on Tuesday, but I think we'll see a Game 3 in this series.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline
Sonny Gray comes into the matchup with a 2.79 ERA and 2.83 FIP in hopes of sending the Twins to the ALDS, and Jose Berrios (4.40 ERA over the final two months of the season) hasn't exactly been in his best form.
Minnesota went just 14-18 in Gray's outings this season, but he posted a 2.00 ERA in September. With the Jays offense struggling in Game 1 -- and over the end of the regular season -- I think the Twins are in a great spot to win Game 2.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
- UNDER 7.5
Arizona stole Game 1, but I think looking to the total is the best way to go in Game 2.
In 14.0 innings against the Brewers this season, Zac Gallen allowed just one run and six hits. He's also allowed three or fewer runs in 24 of his 34 starts this season.
As for Freddy Peralta, he's been solid over the last two months, posting a 2.70 ERA in August and Setpember. I think the bats cool off with this pitching matchup.
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Miami Marlins Moneyline
This may seems crazy, but I love the Marlins against Aaron Nola.
This season, Nola has an 0-2 record and 6.75 ERA in 16.0 innings of work against the Marlins. Miami is hitting .333 against the former All-Star, and I think it can get to him again tonight.
Plus, Miami thrived in Braxton Garrett's outings this season, going 21-10. If Garrett can keep Philly in check early, I think Miami steals Game 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.