Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Cristian Javier, Braves-Phillies Bets to Make)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on March 29.
By Peter Dewey
Opening Day was a success in our first edition of this season's MLB Best Bets, hitting two of our plays, althought we lost the Chicago Cubs-Texas Rangers pick in extra innings.
Friday brings us another double-digit game slate, and I have three more bets to dive into for the action. Let's break 'em down:
MLB Best Bets Today for March 29
- Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies First Five Innings UNDER
- Cristian Javier OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
- San Diego Padres Moneyline vs. San Francisco Giants
Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies First Five Innings UNDER
Two of the best starters in all of baseball face off in Philadelphia, as Spencer Strider gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves against Zach Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Last season, Strider led the National League in wins and strikeouts while posting a 3.86 ERA, and Wheeler was just as good, going 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA.
Both of these teams feature star-studded offenses, but I think the pitching wins out early. Wheeler tossed two gems in three starts against the Braves, allowing one run in six innings in his last outing and pitching eight scoreless in his first.
Strider pitched 26 innings against the Phillies last season, allowing just six total runs. Go UNDER in this matchup.
Cristian Javier OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Cristian Javier has dominated the New York Yankees in his career, posting a 2.45 ERA across five outings.
He struck 13 batters in a start against New York in 2022, and he punched out eight hitters in his last start against New York in 2023.
Even though his strikeout numbers were down last season, I think Javier can bounce back after he punched out 192 batters in 148.2 innings in 2022. Don’t be shocked if he has a big game at home against New York.
San Diego Padres Moneyline vs. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants will trot out highly-touted prospect Kyle Harrison on Friday night, but I don’t think he has the advantage against San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove.
This may be a buy-low spot on Musgrove, who struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season opener.
Last season, the Padres starter had a 3.05 ERA, his third straight season with a 3.18 ERA or lower. San Diego was able to beat the Giants’ ace – Logan Webb – on Thursday, so I don’t mind taking the team with the pitching advantage tonight.
