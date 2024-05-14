Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Dylan Cease Should Thrive, Trust O's to Beat Jays)
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday night brings a loaded slate in Major League Baseball, so narrowing down the best bets out there can be tough.
Luckily, I’ve already done that work for you, as there are three plays that I’m targeting on May 14, with several starting pitchers worth a look.
From a no run first inning prop to a moneyline pick on one of the best teams in baseball, here’s how to bet on Major League Baseball on Tuesday:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 14
- St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Angels No Run First Inning (-130)
- Dylan Cease to Record a Win (-120)
- Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-166) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Angels No Run First Inning (-130)
So far this season, Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers is a perfect 7-0 when it comes to NRFI props, even though he has a 4.96 ERA.
In fact, Detmers has allowed just three hits in the first inning this season across eight starts, and he has a favorable matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, who rank 28th in Major League Baseball in OPS.
For the Cardinals, ace Sonny Gray will get the ball on Tuesday, and he’s gone 5-1 when it comes to NRFI props this season. Overall, Gray has a 2.29 ERA across six starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of them.
I expect both starters to work a clean first inning before the floodgates may open offensively.
Dylan Cease to Record a Win (-120)
The San Diego Padres are heavily favored at home against the Colorado Rockies, a perfect time to take a shot on starter Dylan Cease to get a win.
Betting on Cease to pick up the win is a much better value at -120 than taking San Diego’s moneyline, and he’s earned five wins already this season in eight starts. The key? Cease has gotten the decision in seven of his eight outings, including all five of his wins.
The righty has just one start where he failed to reach six innings pitched, and now he’s taking on one of the worst teams in baseball. I’ll trust Cease, who threw seven innings of one-hit ball his last time out, to beat Colorado on Tuesday.
Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-166) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
We have a lopsided pitching matchup between the first and last place teams in the AL East this season on Tuesday.
The Baltimore Orioles – first in the AL East – are 14-9 at home this season, and they’ll send Kyle Bradish (0-0, 1.86 ERA) to the mound for his third start of the season. The O’s are 2-0 when Bradish starts in 2024.
He takes on Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (3-5, 5.06 ERA), who has allowed 46 hits and 27 runs across eight starts. Bassitt has allowed three or more runs in five of his eight outings in 2024.
Plus, the Jays are just 10-13 on the road, putting them in a tough spot to pull off this upset.
Even if the pitching ends up being closer than we expect, the Jays rank just 23rd in MLB in OPS this season while Baltimore clocks in at No. 7 in that category. I’ll trust the O’s to stay hot on Tuesday night.
