MLB Best Bets Today (Expect Phillies to start hot in NLCS Game 4)
Giving you the best bets for Friday's MLB action in the NLCS and ALCS
The ALCS looked like it had all the making of a sweep, but the defending World Series champions won two straight, and now the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are playing in a best-of-three series with the AL pennant on the line.
Meanwhile, the NLCS enters Game 4 tonight and it also has the chance of going from a 2-0 deficit to being tied 2-2. The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a hot 2-0 start, but the Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 3 in a walk-off and now have the chance to tie up the series at home tonight.
The action gets started at 5:07 pm et when the Rangers host the Astros in a pivotal Game 5. Game 4 of the NLCS will begin at 8:07 pm et.
If you are looking for a bet to place for each game, you've come to the right place!
MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Oct. 20
- Rangers moneyline
- Phillies 1st 3 innings run line
Rangers moneyline
I'm backing the Rangers to get back in the lead in the series. I broke down the reason why in my full betting preview for the game, which you can read here.
Here is a snippet:
"Montgomery clearly knows how to pitch against the Houston lineup and I expect that to carry into today's game.
"Let's also remember the Rangers have had the better offensive numbers this postseason. They have a .256 batting average so far in the playoffs, compared to .254 of the Astros.
"They'll take on Verlander tonight, who they scored two earned runs in five hits against in Game 1.
"I think the Rangers get back on track with a win in Game 5."
Phillies 1st 3 innings run line
Brian Giuffra is eyeing a 1st 3 inning run line in Game 4 of the NLCS. If you want to check out his full betting preview of the game, you can read it here. Here's a bit of what he had to say about why he likes this bet:
"The Phillies bats have been cooking early in games all season, scoring an average of over 1.5 runs per game in the first three innings in the regular season. In the playoffs, that's jumped to 2.0 runs per game.
"I'm going to back their bats to stay hot in the early going against a shaky spot starter and a bullpen that's already been taxed and tattooed in this series. I also can't pass up plus-odds the Phillies to lead by 1 or more after three" - Brian Giuffra
