MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet Both ALDS Matchups on Tuesday)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite picks for the ALDS games on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
By Peter Dewey
After a travel day on Monday, the ALDS returns for Game 3 matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The Texas Rangers are in the driver's seat in their series against the Baltimore Orioles, picking up two road wins before returning to Texas for Game 3 tonight.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins salvaged a split in Houston, giving them an advantage as the series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 3. The Astros want to defend their World Series title, but this won't be as easy as it seems given Minnesota's play in the postseason in 2023.
If you're looking to bet on these games, I have a pick for each of them, and there's a way to guarantee yourself a win as well.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Can Texas complete the sweep? I think it's quite possible.
Nathan Eovaldi gets the ball in Game 3, and he has a career ERA of 2.90 in 12 playoff appearances.
Not only that, but the Rangers will likely face either Dean Kremer, Jack Flaherty or a bullpen game in Game 3. The fact that Baltimore doesn't know who to start should tell us all we need to know.
The Orioles had to use a ton of their bullpen in Game 2 after Grayson Rodriguez lasted just 2.2 innings, and now they have to go on the road and get a win?
I don't see it coming from this inexperienced team. Give me Texas to advance to the ALCS.
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
This matchup all comes down to pitching, and I think the Twins have the advantage.
Not only did Sonny Gray finish the season with a 2.79 ERA, but he allowed more than three runs in a start just once over the final two months of the season. He kept that going at home in the Wild Card, tossing five scoreless innings in a win over Toronto.
Houston may be a tougher matchup, but the team is sending Cristian Javier to the mound, and he had a 4.56 ERA this season. Javier also had an ERA of 5.00 over the final two months (11 appearances).
Normally a dominant strikeout pitcher, Javier's numbers took a hit in that department this season, going from 11.7 K's per 9 innings last season to 8.8 this season.
If the Twins keep on getting timely hits, I can't see them dropping this game at home with Gray on the mound.
