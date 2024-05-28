Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Marlins Can Upset, Bets NRFI Pick to Make on Tuesday)
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball is back with a full slate of games on Tuesday night, including an early start for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets at 4:10 – the first game of a doubleheader.
With so many matchups to bet on, it may not be easy to narrow down your favorite bets, which is why I’m here with three plays that I love for the action on May 28.
Today, we’re focusing on a moneyline play (upset pick), player prop and a no run first inning play – a little something for everyone for Tuesday night!
MLB Best Bets Today for May 28
- Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers No Run First Inning (-150)
- Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- Miami Marlins Moneyline (+114) vs. San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers No Run First Inning (-150)
Two of the best young starters in baseball in the 2024 season are facing off in Detroit on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Jared Jones (3.05 ERA this season) will make his 11th start of the 2024 campaign in this game.
This season, Jones has allowed just one earned run in the first inning, posting a 0.90 ERA, and he’s given up just five total hits in the opening frame as well. Those are great numbers, and his opponent – Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal – is right up there with him.
Skubal is a legit Cy Young candidate this season, recording a 2.25 ERA and 2.15 FIP while leading Detroit to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts. Skubal himself is 6-1.
In the first frame of games, Skubal has allowed just two earned runs on the season (1.80 ERA), and he’s given up just seven total hits in the frame as well.
Given how well both of these pitchers have fared overall, I’ll gladly take them to get six outs with a run coming across on Tuesday.
Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow will get the ball in Game 1 of the Dodgers-Mets doubleheader, and I love his strikeout prop against a New York team that is struggling as of late.
This season, Glasnow ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 77th percentile in whiff percentage, punching out 87 total batters in just 67 innings of work.
He’s picked up eight or more punchouts in six of his last eight starts, striking out eight and six batters in his last two games despite throwing just five innings in each of them.
In his four starts that he’s worked past the sixth inning, Glasnow has recorded double-digit punchouts every time.
While he may not do that in this game, I think there’s a lot of value on him to get eight K’s against a Mets team that is struggling at the dish (19th in OPS) this season.
Miami Marlins Moneyline (+114) vs. San Diego Padres
The Miami Marlins are road underdogs against the San Diego Padres, but Miami has been playing better as of late, taking six of its last 10 games.
While the Marlins are still in last place, I think they have a chance to pull off the road upset with Jesus Luzardo on the mound. Luzardo has won his last two starts, allowing just eight hits and zero runs across 14.0 innings of work.
Not only that, but Miami has won both of those games after going just 1-5 in Luzardo’s first six starts of 2024.
The Marlins are facing Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron, who is tricky to hit but hasn’t had a ton of success in 2024. The Padres are just 3-7 in his 10 starts, and Waldron has a 4.86 ERA.
Miami’s offense isn’t a great one to trust, but if Luzardo can keep posting zeros every time out, it’s going to make it much easier on the Fish to win.
