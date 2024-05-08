Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Phillies Win Streak Continues, Bet on Royals Over Brewers)
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday features a loaded Major League Baseball slate with games starting as early as 12:35 p.m. EST, so bettors are going to want to lock in their wagers early to make sure they don’t miss out on some favorable lines.
I have plays for two of the afternoon matchups on Wednesday, both on the moneyline, as there are starting pitchers that I think have major advantages. Plus, can the Philadelphia Phillies keep up their winning ways after surging to the top of the NL East standings?
Here’s a breakdown of the best MLB bets to place on May 8:
MLB Best Bets Today for May 8
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The Kansas City Royals have some solid pitching this season, led by righty Brady Singer (2-1, 2.45 ERA) who gets the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.
Singer has led the Royals to a 5-2 record in his seven starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of those outings.
I think he has a major advantage over Milwaukee starter Joe Ross, who enters this game with a 4.65 ERA across six outings. The Brewers have struggled in his starts, going just 2-4 straight up.
Both of these teams have the same bullpen ERA (3.76) this season, so I’m going to take the better starter (Singer) in this matchup. While Milwaukee’s offense has outperformed the Royals in 2024, I don’t see Ross outdueling the Kansas City ace.
Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon makes his second start of the season against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, and there’s a lot we can learn from his first outing.
Rodon lasted just 4.1 innings (albeit in the first series of the season) in his first start against the Astros, picking up four strikeouts.
I think he’s in a spot to go UNDER his strikeout prop again, as the Astros rank No. 1 in Major League Baseball when it comes to striking out. They’ve only had 225 K’s on the season.
Rodon has cleared 5.5 punch outs in just three of his seven starts, and he ranks in the 29th percentile in whiff percentage, 52nd percentile in strikeouts percentage and 29th percentile in chase rate.
That’s not promising against a Houston team that doesn’t go down easily this season.
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Philadelphia Phillies are on fire right now.
Philly has won nine of its last 10 games to take the lead in the NL East, and now it has an afternoon matchup to close out its series with the Toronto Blue Jays, and star Aaron Nola is on the mound.
Nola (4-1, 3.32 ERA) has been great for the Phillies in 2024, leading them to a 6-1 record in his seven starts. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are sending Chris Bassitt to the mound, who has struggled to the tune of a 5.45 ERA in 2024.
So far in this series, the Phillies have outscored Toronto 16-1.
With Nola leading the Phils to wins in six straight starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each, I think we could be looking at a similar result on Wednesday. Bassitt has earned the decision in every start this season with the Jays posting a pedestrian 2-5 record.
Back Philly to stay hot tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
