MLB Best Bets Today (Picks for Zack Wheeler, Phillies-D-Backs and Astros-Rangers)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays for the Major League Baseball playoff games on Monday, Oct. 16.
By Peter Dewey
The ALCS kicked off on Sunday night, with the Texas Rangers upsetting the Houston Astros to take a 1-0 series lead, and we'll get the start of the second Championship Series on Monday.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks rolled through the wild card and NLDS, knocking off the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers in the process.
The teams are set up for a great Game 1 with aces Zack Wheeler and Zac Gallen taking the mound.
In the ALCS, Texas is looking to take a 2-0 series lead on the road before the series shifts to Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi gets the ball against Framber Valdez in that Game 2 matchup.
I'm here to share my best bets for each of these games, and there's a great promo offer from DraftKings that you can use to guarantee a win on these wagers!
No matter how you bet on these playoff games, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users that sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed if they deposit and wager $5!
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick for ALCS Game 2
Best Bet: Rangers Moneyline (+110)
I think Texas can steal another game as an underdog in this matchup.
Eovaldi has been an elite playoff performer in his career, posting a 2.70 ERA in 13 outings, and he's only allowed two earned runs in two playoff starts this postseason.
Now, he gets to take on Valdez, who struggled in his 2023 postseason debut, allowing five runs in a loss to the Minnesota Twins. Valdez did not close the season strong, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over his final two starts.
The Rangers crushed lefties this season, ranking fourth in MLB in OPS against them, which could give them the edge in this matchup. Texas has still yet to lose in the postseason, and I'll take a shot at that streak continuing today.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick for NLCS Game 1
Best Bet: UNDER 7.5
Given the pitching matchup in Game 1 of the NLCS, I'm not willing to take a side.
These are two of the best starters in the National League, and I expect both to pitch well in this matchup.
Both of Gallen's starts this postseason have finished with seven or fewer combined runs, and he's allowed just two runs in each outing.
As for Wheeler, he's allowed four runs (three earned) in two postseason starts -- 13 innings of work. The Phillies offense has been great this postseason, but the team has still gone under this total in half of its six playoff games.
I expect a pitcher's duel in Game 1.
Best MLB Prop Bet for Zack Wheeler in NLCS Game 1
Best Bet: Zach Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
The Diamondbacks were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball at avoiding the strikeout, but now they're taking on an elite strikeout pitcher in Wheeler.
Through two starts this postseason, Wheeler has punched out 18 batters and at least eight in each game. He's thrown a combined 13.0 innings in those starts, so there should be plenty of chances for him to pick up the K's on Monday.
At just 6.5, I'll take a shot on the over for Wheeler in what I'm expecting to be a low-scoring game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.