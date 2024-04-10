Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Hendricks and D-Backs-Rockies)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 10.
By Peter Dewey
There is plenty of Major League Baseball action to bet on Wednesday, and there are a few games with early starts for bettors to focus in on:
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins – 1:10 EST
- Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 1:15 EST
- Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 3:07 EST
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies – 3:10 EST
- Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants – 3:45 EST
I have some picks that you can tail – or fade – in these early matchups, including a player prop for the Nationals-Giants matchup.
Later in the night, there is a veteran pitcher that I think you should look to fade given his struggles to start the 2024 season.
Here’s a look at Wednesday, April 10’s MLB Best Bets:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 10
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
- Jordan Hicks OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Kyle Hendricks OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
Betting on Tommy Henry and his 7.00 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks may not seem like a great idea, but it is when one realizes the opposing pitcher he’s facing.
Henry takes the mound against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber, who the D-Backs tagged for six hits, two homers, three walks and four runs in just 4.2 innings in his season debut.
Gomber has struggled mightily at Coors Field, posting a 7.05 ERA there in 15 starts last season. Henry hasn’t been good this season, but Arizona has an advantage in the bullpen, posting a 3.89 bullpen ERA this season.
The Rockies, on the other hand, are 28th in Major League Baseball with a 6.35 bullpen ERA. I can’t trust that – or Gomber – to hold down this Arizona offense.
Jordan Hicks OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
A former reliever, the hard-throwing Jordan Hicks is off to a great start this season, allowing just eight hits and one earned run across 12.0 innings of work in two starts.
Hicks has recorded six and five strikeouts in those outings for the San Francisco Giants, and on Wednesday he’ll take on a Washington Nationals team that ranks 22nd in MLB in runs scored.
In his last start, Hicks showed that he can give the Giants length, pitching seven innings, and I think that makes him a value to record five or more K’s – something he’s done in both of his starts.
Washington doesn’t strikeout a ton (8.27 times per game), but this number is low enough to back Hicks after how well he’s pitched early on in 2024.
Kyle Hendricks OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Chicago Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is going through it to start the 2024 season, allowing 17 hits and 10 earned runs across 7.2 innings of work (two starts).
Once a top-line pitcher, Hendricks has fallen off in recent seasons, allowing a league-high 200 hits in 2021 before posting a 1.29 WHIP in 2022 and a 1.20 WHIP in 2023. This season, Hendricks’ WHIP is at an astounding 2.74 through his first two starts.
He’s going to struggle against a San Diego Padres offense that is 11th in Major League Baseball in OPS and third in hits so far this season.
Until Hendricks shows he has something left in the tank, he’s a fade candidate every time he gets the ball.
