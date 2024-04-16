Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Royals-White Sox, Carlos Rodon and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 16.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA’s play-in tournament begins tonight, but it’s not the only game in town, as we have a massive Major League Baseball slate to dive into as well.
With some teams coming to the fourth turn in their rotation, we’re starting to get a feel for who some of the good teams are – and what pitchers to trust – when betting on baseball.
There are several pitching matchups that I’m eyeing for tonight’s best bets, including the red-hot Kansas City Royals, who play one of the league’s worst teams tonight. Let’s break down the plays for Tuesday, April 16:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 16
- Jordan Hicks UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Carlos Rodon OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
Jordan Hicks UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
San Francisco Giants starter Jordan Hicks is off to a great start this season, and the converted reliever has given the team some solid length as well, throwing 18.0 innings and allowing just two earned runs across three starts.
I love Hicks to go under his under earned runs prop again on Tuesday, as the Giants take on a Miami Marlins team that ranks 29th in Major League Baseball in OPS and 23rd in runs scored.
Hicks not only has a 1.00 ERA, but it’s supported by a 3.17 Fielding Independent Pitching. He’s allowed just 12 hits and three walks across his first three starts, and I don’t see this weak Miami offense being the team to get to him.
Carlos Rodon OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
Carlos Rodon has been solid for the New York Yankees to open the 2024 season, posting a 2.87 ERA and leading New York to a 3-0 record in his three starts.
He’s pitching 5.1 innings and 6.0 innings in each of his last two outings, yet he’s plus money to work past the fifth frame against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight.
The Jays come into this game ranking 21st in Major League Baseball in OPS, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Rodon navigate close to six frames on Tuesday. The fact that he’s at plus money in this prop makes it too good to pass up.
Kansas City Royals Moneyline vs. Chicago White Sox
Is there an easier matchup on the night than the Kansas City Royals taking on the Chicago White Sox?
Kansas City is off to a great start this season while the White Sox rank dead last in MLB in OPS and 25th in team ERA.
KC sends Brady Singer (2-0, 0.98 ERA) to the mound in this one, and he’s allowed just 10 hits across 18.1 innings (three starts) in 2024.
I expect Singer to shut down this weak Chicago offense, and it’s hard not to bet against a 2-14 White Sox team whenever the favorite is at less than -200. I expect Kansas City to roll tonight.
