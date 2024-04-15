Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Target Cardinals, Luis Gil and George Kirby)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 15.
By Peter Dewey
It’s Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball, one of the most storied days in the sport.
As a result, there are a ton of games in action tonight, and some spots that bettors can take advantage of, especially when it comes to the pitching prop market.
I have two young starters to target in this game, as well as a moneyline pick for a struggling team that may be undervalued.
Let’s dive into the best bets for Monday, April 15:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 15
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
- St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline vs. Oakland A’s
- George Kirby OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
New York Yankees youngster Luis Gil has been solid this season, displaying some serious strikeout stuff, but he’s also struggled with his command.
Gil has walked seven batters in just 9.0 innings of work, picking up at least three walks in each of his two starts this season. While he hasn’t pitched deep into games, which is a concern with this prop, Gil is taking on a Toronto Blue Jays team that ranks ninth in baseball in walks this season.
The high walk numbers aren’t unheard of for Gil, as back in 2021 he walked 5.8 batters per nine innings. I think this prop is a must bet until he shows he can get his command in check.
St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline vs. Oakland A’s
The St. Louis Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central, but I’m taking them to win on Monday.
St. Louis sends Sonny Gray to the mound against the lowly Oakland A’s (his former team), and I think he’s in a prime spot to turn in his second impressive start of the season.
Gray tossed five shutout innings, scattering five hits, in his season debut, and he should have the edge over A’s starter Ross Stripling, who has struggled so far in 2024.
Stripling has allowed 26 hits and five walks in just 18.0 inning pitched (three starts), posting a 5.50 ERA for the A’s Oakland is 0-3 in his three starts, and I think this is a spot where the St. Louis offense (23rd in OPS this season) can get on track.
George Kirby OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby is one of the best young arms in baseball, but he’s off to a slow start in 2024.
Kirby has allowed 13 runs on 18 hits in just 7.2 innings over his last two starts, moving his ERA to 8.16 on the season. He did start the season strong against the Boston Red Sox, but things have been much worse since.
I don’t love his matchup today against the Cincinnati Reds (seventh in MLB in OPS), so I’m going to take him to give up two or more earned runs.
While Kirby’s Fielding Independent Pitching (2.97) suggests he’s due for some positive regression, I don’t know if we see him shut down this offense.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.