MLB Best Bets Today (Target Tarik Skubal, Luis Severino)
It’s not over on the diamond just yet. The six-month grind of betting Major League Baseball’s regular season wraps up this week. Before it does, there’s still some full slates to attack from a betting perspective.
Every Major League Baseball team is in action Tuesday with new series starting up across the league. Here are three best bets to consider.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Justin Steele OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Luis Severino UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Tarik Skubal UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
Detroit begins a crucial series with the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday in the Motor City and there’s no one they would rather have on the mound than Skubal, who is the overwhelming favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.
Tampa Bay ranks ninth in team batting average this season at .253, but Skubal is a different animal, going under this earned run prop in back-to-back starts and five of his last seven going back to early August. In his only start against the Rays this season, the southpaw twirled six shutout innings, yielding just three hits, no walks and striking out nine.
The Tigers are tied for the final Wild Card spot going into the game and you can count on Skubal to deliver the goods once again.
Justin Steele OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+110)
Taking a shot on Steele at plus-money to turn another solid outing as the right-hander has been superb down the stretch. The Cubs nearly rallied for one of the National League’s Wild Card, but ultimately came up short with a lack of offense that plagued them all season. Steele helped lead the charge, with Chicago winning all five of his August outings. Steele has eclipsed this line in three of his last six starts and the Phillies’ high-powered lineup has not done a lot of damage (10-for-44 with 12 strikeouts) against him.
Luis Severino UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-115)
The Mets begin a critical series with major playoff implications Monday night in Atlanta. Luis Severino has been a big reason for the Mets’ success, posting a 2.81 ERA and four consecutive quality starts so far this month.
Severino hasn’t backed down against Atlanta this year, either. He’s gone under this posted earned run prop in both of his outings against the Braves, combining to toss 10 innings of four-run ball. In a collective 75 at-bats against him, the Braves’ lineup is hitting just .240 with only five extra-base hits and 20 strikeouts.
