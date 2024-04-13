Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Twins, Nationals Among Best Moneyline Bets)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 13.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on Major League Baseball on Saturday?
There are plenty of games in action this afternoon, making today one of the top sports days of the year with the Masters also taking place. So why not mix in some moneyline bets and prop bets for today’s MLB slate.
Here’s how I’m wagering on Saturday’s action.
Looking to bet on the MLB today? FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer this MLB season. New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below and wager $5!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
MLB Best Bets Today for April 13
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Detroit Tigers
- Logan Webb UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Nick Lodolo UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Washington Nationals Moneyline vs. Oakland A’s
Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Detroit Tigers
The Minnesota Twins are in a prime spot to pull off a win on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers – mainly due to the advantage they have on the mound.
Starter Joe Ryan (0-1, 3.18 ERA) has a great chance to get his first win of the season after posting an impressive 2.81 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) in his first two starts. He takes on former Twin Kenta Maeda, who has allowed nine hits, nine earned runs and five walks across nine innings of work this season.
The Tigers are 1-1 in Maeda’s starts, but the team is off to a slow start on offense, ranking 26th in runs scored and 25th in OPS. Minnesota hasn’t been better (28th in OPS), but Ryan gives the team an advantage on the mound.
Dating back to last season, the Twins are 17-14 straight up when he starts. I’ll take a shot on the youngster to get the win today.
Logan Webb UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Logan Webb hasn’t gotten off to a great start for the San Francisco Giants, but I trust him in this spot.
The Giants ace has allowed two or fewer earned runs in two of his three games, and he now takes on a Tampa Bay team that is 18th in OPS and 20th in runs scored in 2024.
Despite allowing 22 hits in 16.2 innings, Webb’s FIP sits at 3.19, well below his ERA of 4.86. That suggests that he’s been a little unlucky to start the season, and I expect the star to turn things around in an easier matchup today.
Nick Lodolo UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
Nick Lodolo is a strikeout machine for the Cincinnati Reds, but I’m not sold on him having a massive strikeout game in his 2024 season debut.
Lodolo missed most of last season with a tibia injury, and he now gets the ball against the lowly Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
While Chicago is just 2-11 on the season, it does rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to strikeouts per game (8.08) on the season.
There’s a reason Lodolo is plus money to pick up more than 6.5 K’s, especially since the Reds may limit his innings in his first game back.
Washington Nationals Moneyline vs. Oakland A’s
The Oakland A’s are 6-8 on the season, but I’m fading them in this matchup against the Washington Nationals, who have arguably their best starter in Mackenzie Gore on the mound.
Gore is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA this season, allowing just 10 hits and five earned runs across two starts (11.0 innings of work). He has a FIP of just 3.89, a sign that he could be due for some more positive regression.
Oakland’s offense is uninspiring so far in 2024, ranking 24th in the league in OPS, and the A’s are sending Joe Boyle (1-1, 8.22 ERA) to the mound in this one. Boyle has given up 10 hits and seven earned runs across 7.2 innings of work (two starts).
Washington is just 22nd in the league in OPS, but I think Gore gives the team enough of an advantage on the mound to bet on it as a short favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.