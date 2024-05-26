Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees Stay Hot, Marlins Sneaky Upset Pick on Sunday)
By Peter Dewey
There’s nothing like some afternoon baseball on Memorial Day Weekend, and we have plenty of it on Sunday, May 26.
Up and down the board, there are intriguing pitching matchups – including a few underdogs to consider – but I’ve narrowed down my plays to just three MLB Best Bets for Sunday.
A couple are focused in the later 4 p.m. EST window, so bettors can keep things rolling throughout this holiday weekend.
Here’s a look at Sunday’s picks:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today for May 26
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-130) vs. San Diego Padres
- Miami Marlins Moneyline (+130) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
New York Yankees Moneyline (-130) vs. San Diego Padres
The New York Yankees have won four in a row and eight of their last 10 games to move to 20 games over .500 on the season heading into a matchup with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Yanks, and they are 8-2 in his starts this season. The young righty hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start all year, giving him a terrific chance to lead the Yankees to a win against veteran Joe Musgrove.
Musgrove missed time with an injury this season and has just a 6.14 ERA and 5.81 FIP. He’s going to have a tough matchup with a Yankees offense that ranks No. 1 in MLB in OPS this season.
I’ll gladly lay a small price on the Yanks as favorites in this one.
Miami Marlins Moneyline (+130) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Miami Marlins starter Ryan Weathers has been dealing as of late, pitching four straight outings of 6 or more innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs.
That’s been big for a Marlins team that got off to a slow start, but they enter this game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as winners of seven of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, Blake Walston is making his second start for the D-Backs after lasting just 3.2 innings in his MLB debut. The D-Backs bullpen has a 4.32 ERA this season, so I love Miami to get the job done as a short underdog with Weathers on the bump.
Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin has been a fade candidate for years, and he’s one of my favorite targets on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
Corbin has made 10 starts this season, allowing six or more hits in nine of them, yet he’s nearly at plus money to do so on Sunday. Why?
Seattle is just 21st in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, but I can’t pass up the value on Corbin, who has a 1.76 WHIP and 6.29 ERA on the season. The Nats seem content with letting him go into games and get shelled (he’s pitched five or more innings in eight starts), so I expect nothing less against the Mariners on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.