MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Target Zack Wheeler, Frankie Montas)
There is still over a month left in the Major League Baseball regular season as teams look to grind out a summer push to the postseason. There is another loaded slate on tap for Tuesday with all 30 teams in action.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers on Tuesday.
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Frankie Montas OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- Javier Assad UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts
Zack Wheeler UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-165)
It’s Wheeler Day for the Phillies and the All-Star right-hander can showcase his top-tier repertoire against an Atlanta offense that has been stymied by injuries which has led to recent struggles.
Atlanta ranks in the bottom half of the league in team batting average and on-base percentage over the last month, which is not a good sign when going up against an ace like Wheeler. Over his last five appearances against the Braves, Wheeler has gone under this earned run prop four times, which includes his six shutout innings against Atlanta way back in March.
He hasn’t faced them since, but he’s getting a worse version of the Braves as the dog days of summer have taken its toll. Wheeler has gone under this earned run prop in eight of his last nine starts overall and he should be able to throw plenty of goose eggs on the home team’s scoreboard Tuesday night.
Frankie Montas OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110)
Montas has been average in his three starts since swapping NL Central teams and joining the first-place Brewers at the beginning of the month. In three starts with Milwaukee, Montas has six earned runs over 14 innings, but did toss five innings, yielding just three unearned runs, against the Dodgers in his last start.
Starting the year in Cincinnati, there is obvious familiarity between the Cardinals and Montas, who served up two stellar starts against St. Louis while he was with the Reds. Montas went six innings in both previous outings against the Cardinals and combined to give up just four earned runs, though a lack of run support led to two losses.
The St. Louis' lineup is hitting a collective .196 against Montas (11-for-56) with Nolan Arenardo (3-for-8 with a homer) providing the majority of the damage.
Javier Assad UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120)
While this matchup might scream “low-scoring” with two inconsistent offenses, it’s not time to go all-in on Assad, who has a respectable ERA (3.19) but hasn’t worked very deep into games. Assad has not gone over this strikeout prop in six of his last seven outings.
Furthermore the Tigers lineup does have some familiarity with Assad, combining to go 5-for-19 over 21 plate appearances with just four strikeouts. The Tigers might rank in the bottom 10 in the majors in strikeouts per game, but we’re counting on Detroit to put the ball in play against a starter that has been pitching to contact for the majority of his outs this season.
