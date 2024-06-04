MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 4 (Target Seth Lugo, Jesus Luzardo)
There’s another loaded Major League Baseball slate as the summer approaches and the season slowly inches toward the halfway point.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers on Tuesday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 4
- Seth Lugo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Seth Lugo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+130)
Lugo has been a quality pitcher for the better part of a decade, but his move to full-time starters over the last two seasons has paid huge dividends in his first year in Kansas City. Lugo is putting together a career year for the Royals heading into a showdown with the first-place Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
Cleveland is one of the best teams in baseball at putting the ball in play as the Guardians are fifth in the league in fewest strikeouts. However, we’re riding the hot hand with Lugo, who has struck out five or more batters in six of his last seven starts.
Jesus Luzardo OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-135)
The Tampa Bay Rays rank 25th in baseball in runs per game (3.90) and are a middle-of-the-road offense against left-handed pitching heading into Tuesday’s tilt against Miami.
The Marlins have been woeful this season, but if they had a bright spot in May it was starting southpaw Jesus Luzardo. The 26-year-old Florida native has recorded 17-plus outs in five consecutive starts and has worked at least six innings in three straight outings, which included back-to-back shutouts in mid-May.
Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Riley has been much better against right-handed pitching this season with a .242 batting average (.213 against lefties) and 17 of his 19 RBIs against righties. He has a favorable matchup Tuesday night against Boston starter Kutter Crawford, who has been knocked around for 50 hits over his last eight starts (47 innings).
Riley enters Tuesday 1-for-3 lifetime against Crawford and is coming off a great series against the Oakland Athletics, when he hit safely in all three games and doubled in each of the last two.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.