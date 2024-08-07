MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 7 (Target Trevor Rogers, Jeff McNeil)
Thanks to a pair of doubleheaders on the docket for Wednesday, there are 17 Major League Baseball games to attack on the slate.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Trevor Rogers UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Jeff McNeil OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI
- Kutter Crawford UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Trevor Rogers UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
Wednesday looks like a nice spot to buy low on Rogers, who opened his tenure in Baltimore with a loss (4 ⅓ innings, five earned runs) last Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. Let’s not forget, Rogers, despite an abysmal win-loss record, was stellar in July with the Marlins, going under this earned run prop in all five of his starts.
Rogers now faces a Toronto lineup that is 21st in the majors in hitting left-handed pitching (.236) and the Blue Jays lineup has minimal experience against the southpaw with a collective 2-for-9 track record and three strikeouts.
Jeff McNeil OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-165)
McNeil has been seeing the ball great in recent action, going 8-for-20 over the last seven games after homering in Monday night’s shutout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. After a sluggish start to the summer, McNeil hit .289 in July (1.94 in June) and is off to a 4-for-10 start in August with a .500 on-base percentage.
That plays perfectly into Wednesday’s matchup at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, a venue where he’s had 12 hits (including two homers) in 11 starts. To make the matchup even juicier, Colorado will trot out right-hander Ryan Feltner, who has posted a 6.14 ERA at home this season and has allowed 61 hits in just 48 ⅓ innings. McNeil has done damage in limited at-bats against Feltner, too, going 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI.
Kutter Crawford UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (+145)
This seems like a great price to fade Crawford, especially after the right-hander has failed to go over this recorded outs prop in three consecutive outings. In his last three starts, Crawford has allowed 16 earned runs and is averaging just 15 recorded outs.
Of course, working against this number is Crawford’s last start before his current three-game skid. On July 13, he tossed seven innings of three-hit shutout baseball in a 5-0 victory over the Royals at Fenway Park. Kansas City’s lineup is collectively hitting just .200 (10-for-50) against him this season, but the Royals are simply a different lineup at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are No. 1 in the American League in runs per game at home (5.18) and Crawford allowed 11 earned runs on 13 hits over 10 ⅓ innings in his last two road appearances.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.