MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 12 (Target Bryce Miller, Reese Olson)
There’s another full Major League Baseball slate to work with on Wednesday with every team back on the diamond.
Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those baseball wagers.
San Diego Padres Team Total UNDER 4.5 Runs (-130)
The Padres have the No. 1 offense in terms of batting average this season, but have failed to score five or more runs in seven of their last 10 games. The Padres are the best in baseball against right-handed pitching, but they drop to 21st in the league when facing left-handed pitching.
San Diego faces Oakland southpaw Hogan Harris Wednesday night. Harris is coming off a gem, twirling six innings of three-hit shutout ball against the Bluejays. He’s posted a 2.21 ERA this season and the Oakland bullpen is a strength, ranking No. 7 in baseball in ERA.
Brye Miller To Record a Win (+105)
Miller was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball during the first month of the season, posting a 2.04 April ERA. It’s been rocky ever since, though, as the 25-year-old right-hander posted a 5.22 ERA in May and was roughed up for a season-high seven earned runs in his last outing on Friday.
What’s a remedy for a struggling pitcher? The Chicago White Sox offense. By now, it’s common knowledge that the White Sox rank dead last in baseball in runs (3.09) and hits (7.16) per game, along with a slew of other offensive categories. Only five members of the Chicago lineup have experience against Miller and have combined to go just 2-for-17 with no walks and five strikeouts.
Miller has also been dominant at home, going 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA compared to a 1-3 mark and 5.94 ERA in road contests. Look for Miller to get back on track against a sub-par opponent at T-Mobile Park.
Reese Olson OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
Backing struggling pitchers might be the common theme for Wednesday as Olson has hit a big bump to start June. Run support had been the biggest issue for Olson through the end of May, when he had a 1-5 record but a microscopic 1.92 ERA.
Olson started a June swoon with back-to-back losses, giving up a combined 13 earned runs on 18 hits in just 9 ⅓ innings against the Brewers and Red Sox. Fortunately for Olson, the task is not as tall Wednesday at home against the Nationals.
Olson had allowed just two total earned runs in four starts (29 ⅔ innings) at home prior to getting smashed by Milwaukee on Friday. Olson now gets a Washington lineup that is 22nd in baseball in runs per game and are 27th in batting on the road with a collective .227 average.
