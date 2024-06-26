MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 26 (Target Erick Fedde, Fade Graham Ashcraft)
It’s another loaded slate in Major League Baseball on Wednesday with 16 games on tap to attack from a betting perspective.
Here are three best bets for Wednesday to consider when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 26
- Graham Ashcraft UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- Joey Estes UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Erick Fedde OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Graham Ashcraft UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
Cincinnati had high hopes of Ashcraft being a vital piece of a solid starting rotation, but the right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Louisville earlier this month after being knocked around by the Colorado Rockies.
Ashcraft is back in The Show, but faces a Pittsburgh lineup that is hitting a collective .277 against him in Wednesday’s series finale. Ashcraft hasn’t gone over this outs prop in six consecutive starts, dating back to a six-inning outing against San Diego May 1. The Pirates have combined for 14 runs on 20 hits over the first two games of this series and should continue that Wednesday afternoon against Ashcraft.
Joey Estes UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
In eight starts this season, Estes is giving up around a hit per inning and has gone under this strikeout prop rather easily in three consecutive outings, failing to eclipse three punchouts in each start.
Estes has particularly struggled on the road, yielding 16 hits over just 7 ⅔ innings and nine earned runs against just five total strikeouts in two away starts this month.
Erick Fedde OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-110)
Facing the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and Gavin Stone opposing him on the mound, Fedde is a whopping +320 to record a win on Wednesday, but is a coin flip to work at least six innings.
Fedde hasn’t pitched at Guaranteed Rate Field since May 25, but the right-hander has been virtually untouchable at the venue this season for the lowly White Sox. Overall, Fedde has gone over this recorded outs prop in three consecutive starts, but his numbers at home are even more impressive. Fedde has not allowed an earned run in four of his five home starts this season and has gone at least six innings in four straight home appearances.
Plenty of Dodgers have history facing Fedde, albeit with little success. The Los Angeles lineup has hit a collective .220 (13-for-59) against Fedde in their respective careers. Look for Fedde to work at least six innings once again at home.
