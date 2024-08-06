MLB Best Home Run Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 6th: Ozuna Remains a Must Bet
By Cody Pestino
Since the MLB All-Star break, there are 25 teams that average at least 1 home run per game. This provides bettors with a great opportunity to find value.
Tuesdays are usually the days that sportsbooks offer promotions to boost home run bets as well, so lets try and cash in on three players that you can count on to hit a dinger today.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 6th
- Manny Machado (+320)
- Marcell Ozuna (+205)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (+550)
Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run +320
Manny Machado enters this contest with a batting average of .304 since the All-Star Break and has also hit 4 home runs in that span. Machado currently has a 7-game hit streak going as well.
Bailey Falter hasn't been his best lately, surrendering a 4.24 ERA over his last 5 starts.
With Machado's hot streak, and Falter's up-and-down play bettors should take advantage of the +320 value on a Machado long ball today.
Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run +205
In a great matchup, the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Atlanta at 7:20 pm EST. The starting pitchers in this matchup will be Bryce Elder for the Braves, and Colin Rea for the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna enters this matchup batting .279 since this All-Star break with 6 home runs. Ozuna has no shortage of power with a 92.9 exit velocity and 56.9% hard hit percentage.
Ozuna's 32 home runs find him in third amongst the entire MLB this season. Odds of +205 may seem low but that is a good price point for Ozuna this season, and bettors should feel good about that value.
Bobby Witt Jr to Hit a Home Run +550
The Boston Red Sox will travel to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City to take on the Kansas City Royals at 8:10 pm EST. Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Seth Lugo will be the starter for the Royals.
Arguably the best hitter in the big leagues, Bobby Witt Jr is batting .456 since the All-Star break. Witt has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season and finds himself in the MVP discussion. Witt has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games.
Brayan Bello has been susceptible to the long ball lately and has given up at least one home run in his last 5 starts.
This matchup should provide Witt with a great opportunity to hit a home run, and with odds of +550 bettors should take advantage of the value.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.