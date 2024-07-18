MLB Mid-Season NRFI Report: Where Does Your Team Rank?
By Mark Wallis
With the conclusion of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and before we can train our focus on the second half of the season, let's take a look at how each team has performed for the first half of the season.
To recap some, we saw the Toronto Blue Jays go 29 games straight without scoring a first inning run. We have seen teams like the Baltimore Orioles that seemingly can not score a first inning on the road this season, while the Oakland A's have real difficulty scoring first inning runs at home.
Further, here are some stats to keep in mind.
NRFI's have been outpacing YRFI's at 791-658 (54.6%). However, just looking at the overall record could be a little misleading. For example, looking at games played on the weekend (Sat/Sun) for the months of June and July, we see that YRFI's are actually leading the way with a record of 100-79 (55.86%). Something to certainly consider in the second half of the year.
Looking at how each team has performed this season, up to this point, will certainly help us determine which teams to target, that will maximize our chances of winning this exciting 6-out bet. Here is the NRFI record of each team in the first half of the season.
MLB Mid-Season NRFI Records of all 30 Teams
Washington Nationals 65-32 (67.0%)
Pittsburgh Pirates 63-33 (65.6%)
Chicago White Sox 63-35 (64.3%)
Chicago Cubs 61-37 (62.2%)
Toronto Blue Jays 59-37 (61.5%)
Seattle Mariners 60-38 (61.2%)
New York Mets 58-37 (61.1%)
Baltimore Orioles 57-39 (59.4%)
Cincinnati Reds 57-40 (58.8%)
St Louis Cardinals 56-40 (58.3%)
Kansas City Royals 56-41 (57.7%)
Atlanta Braves 53-42 (55.8%)
San Francisco Giants 54-43 (55.7%)
Los Angeles Angels 52-44 (54.2%)
Tampa Bay Rays 51-45 (53.1%)
Cleveland Guardians 50-45 (52.6%)
Arizona Diamondbacks 51-46 (52.6%)
Milwaukee Brewers 51-46 (52.6%)
Philadelphia Phillies 50-46 (52.1%)
Texas Rangers 50-46 (52.1%)
Boston Red Sox 48-47 (50.5%)
Miami Marlins 48-48 (50.0%)
Oakland Athletics 48-48 (50.0%)
Detroit Tigers 48-49 (49.5%)
Minnesota Twins 47-49 (49.0%)
San Diego Padres 47-52 (47.5%)
New York Yankees 46-52 (46.9%)
Houston Astros 45-51 (46.9%)
Colorado Rockies 44-53 (45.4%)
Los Angeles Dodgers 43-54 (44.3%)
There you have it, all 30 MLB teams and how they have preformed for us as NRFI teams. Please use this data to help guide you as the season resumes again tomorrow, however, do keep in mind that an overall record is NOT the only data point that you should be considering when it comes to selecting a first inning prop bet.
WIth other first inning factors like, pitchers performance, team batting, and home/away splits having such importance in determining which games should be targeted for a NRFI.
Tomorrow's 14 game MLB schedule will officially get the second half of the season underway- and what an exciting second half it should be! Be sure to read the daily articles, and follow me on Twitter/X, to get all the latest and up-to-date NRFI information available.
